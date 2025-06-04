Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update: Chaos Awakes, Coalition event, and more

The Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update is just around the corner. The primary focus of this patch is Chaos Awakes and several events it will bring. It's worth mentioning that the patch will also introduce eight fresh Relics in-game.
Read on to learn more about the Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update.
Everything you need to know about the Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update
Chaows Awakes
Basics
Chaos Awakes is a major Raid Event that will begin on June 5, 2025, and last until August 6, 2025. It will unfold in two phases, introducing eight new Relics, five new Champions, and multiple smaller events, such as Coalition Event, Champion Fusion, and Event Dungeon.
Chaos Awakes will also feature a temporary decor change to the Bastion.
Coalition Event
Coalition Event is the first festivity to be released in Chaos Awakes. Here, you must complete quests, such as Repeat and Limited, to earn Coalition Points and unlock milestones.
Repeat Quests refresh regularly and can be finished multiple times. Limited Quests, on the other hand, are single-completion tasks that are active throughout the event. These quests come in three difficulty levels — each level progressively yields more Coalition Points.
Once you reach a specific milestone, these points unlock personal rewards. Furthermore, a special Leaderboard will highlight the top contributors during the event.
Event Dungeon
Chaos Awakes will also bring Event Dungeon. The boss in this event, who reigns over the Dungeon, is Kurosa the Covetous. Defeating this beast will yield exclusive Pinpoint Gear.
Tholin Foulbeard Fusion event
The Tholin Foulbeard Fusion event is another festivity to be released at the very outset of Chaos Awakes, according to the Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update. Beginning on June 5, 2025, and lasting until June 19, 2025, this event will give you a chance to summon a powerful Legendary Champion with a specialty to take down Bosses, minions, and Champions from the corrupted Alliance.
Relics
You can learn about all the Relics introduced in the Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update here.
Miscellaneous
The Oil and Extract Mixer will arrive in the Ascend tab of Gear Upgrade. Both are similar to the Potion Mixer in the Tavern and let you create higher-tier Oil or Extract by mixing 10 units of its lower-tier equivalent.
