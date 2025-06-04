Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update: Chaos Awakes, Coalition event, and more

The Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update is just around the corner. The primary focus of this patch is Chaos Awakes and several events it will bring. It's worth mentioning that the patch will also introduce eight fresh Relics in-game.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update.

Everything you need to know about the Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chaows Awakes

Basics

Chaos Awakes is a major Raid Event that will begin on June 5, 2025, and last until August 6, 2025. It will unfold in two phases, introducing eight new Relics, five new Champions, and multiple smaller events, such as Coalition Event, Champion Fusion, and Event Dungeon.

Chaos Awakes will also feature a temporary decor change to the Bastion.

Also read: How to earn free Fragments in Raid: Shadow Legends

Coalition Event

Coalition Event is the first festivity to be released in Chaos Awakes. Here, you must complete quests, such as Repeat and Limited, to earn Coalition Points and unlock milestones.

Ad

Repeat Quests refresh regularly and can be finished multiple times. Limited Quests, on the other hand, are single-completion tasks that are active throughout the event. These quests come in three difficulty levels — each level progressively yields more Coalition Points.

Once you reach a specific milestone, these points unlock personal rewards. Furthermore, a special Leaderboard will highlight the top contributors during the event.

Also read: Raid Shadow Legends Authoratrix Lamasu: Skills, stats, and more

Ad

Event Dungeon

Chaos Awakes will also bring Event Dungeon. The boss in this event, who reigns over the Dungeon, is Kurosa the Covetous. Defeating this beast will yield exclusive Pinpoint Gear.

Tholin Foulbeard Fusion event

The Tholin Foulbeard Fusion event is another festivity to be released at the very outset of Chaos Awakes, according to the Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update. Beginning on June 5, 2025, and lasting until June 19, 2025, this event will give you a chance to summon a powerful Legendary Champion with a specialty to take down Bosses, minions, and Champions from the corrupted Alliance.

Ad

Relics

You can learn about all the Relics introduced in the Raid Shadow Legends 10.5 update here.

Miscellaneous

The Oil and Extract Mixer will arrive in the Ascend tab of Gear Upgrade. Both are similar to the Potion Mixer in the Tavern and let you create higher-tier Oil or Extract by mixing 10 units of its lower-tier equivalent.

Also read: Chimera in Raid Shadow Legends: All forms and skillsets explored

More articles related to Raid Shadow Legends by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More