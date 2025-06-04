Raid Shadow Legends introduces 8 new Relics: All additions explored

Plarium will release the Chaos Awakes event tomorrow, June 5, 2025, introducing eight fresh Relics in Raid Shadow Legends. Furthermore, crucial information regarding them has been released on the title's website. These Relics include Crown of Corruption, Covetous' Passion, Skull of Treason, Gilded Pinion, Grail of Agony, Gaze of Damnation, Tempus Morbidia, and Sinner's Cloak.
Read on to learn more about these eight Relics in Raid Shadow Legends.
All fresh Relics in Raid Shadow Legends
Here are all the new Raid Shadow Legends Relics and their information released so far:
Crown of Corruption
- Rarity: Mythical
- Group: Chaos Awakes
This Relic allows the wielder to deal 5% extra damage and receive 5% SPD when above 50% HP. However, when below 50%, the user deals 25% less damage and loses 15% SPD.
Each level-up of this Relic increases its Damage output and SPD by 2.5% and 2%, respectively.
Covetous' Passion
- Rarity: Mythical
- Group: Chaos Awakes
This Relic produces a 15% Shatter Buff for two turns at the beginning of a Round. It has a 30% probability to place a 15% Shatter Buff on the wielder for a Turn when they kill an enemy.
For the first three level-ups, this Relic's Effect Chance increases by 10%, and for the remaining two, it increases by 20%.
Skull of Treason
- Rarity: Legendary
- Group: Chaos Awakes
This Relic lets the HP Burn Debuffs put by the wielder deal 10% extra damage to foes who have higher Max HP.
For the first three level-ups, the Relic's Damage increases by 5%, and for the last two, it increases by 10% and 15%.
Gilded Pinion
- Rarity: Legendary
- Group: Chaos Awakes
This Relic grants 1% less damage for each Turn of cooldown on all their skills. In the first five upgrades, its Damage Reduction increases by 0.25%, and in the final level-up, it increases by 0.5%.
Grail of Agony
- Rarity: Epic
- Group: Chaos Awakes
When enemies reduce or steal the wielder's Turn Meter, the user instead loses 2% Max HP for every 1% Turn Meter that would've been lost. With each level up, this Relic's Lost Max HP decreases by 0.2%, but in the last one, it reduces by 0.3%.
Gaze of Damnation
- Rarity: Epic
- Group: Chaos Awakes
This Relic lets the wielder deal 2% extra damage per skill activated (stacks up to 10%) and receive 1% less damage per skill not activated (stacks up to 5%) from foes under Fear or True Fear Debuffs. With each level up, this Relic's Max Damage Modifier increases by 2%.
Tempus Morbidia
- Rarity: Rare
- Group: Chaos Awakes
The wielder's Turn Meter is stolen or reduced by 15%, thanks to Tempus Morbidia. With each upgrade, its Turn Meter reduction and Steal decrease by 3%.
Sinner's Cloak
- Rarity: Rare
- Group: Chaos Awakes
The wielder receives 1% DEF for each 15% HP missing. It stacks up to 75% mission HP. With each level up, this Relic's DEF increases by 1%.
