Raid Shadow Legends introduces 8 new Relics: All additions explored

Plarium will release the Chaos Awakes event tomorrow, June 5, 2025, introducing eight fresh Relics in Raid Shadow Legends. Furthermore, crucial information regarding them has been released on the title's website. These Relics include Crown of Corruption, Covetous' Passion, Skull of Treason, Gilded Pinion, Grail of Agony, Gaze of Damnation, Tempus Morbidia, and Sinner's Cloak.

Ad

Read on to learn more about these eight Relics in Raid Shadow Legends.

Also read: Losan K'Leth in Raid Shadow Legends: All skills and stats explored

All fresh Relics in Raid Shadow Legends

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are all the new Raid Shadow Legends Relics and their information released so far:

Crown of Corruption

Rarity: Mythical

Group: Chaos Awakes

This Relic allows the wielder to deal 5% extra damage and receive 5% SPD when above 50% HP. However, when below 50%, the user deals 25% less damage and loses 15% SPD.

Each level-up of this Relic increases its Damage output and SPD by 2.5% and 2%, respectively.

Covetous' Passion

Rarity: Mythical

Group: Chaos Awakes

This Relic produces a 15% Shatter Buff for two turns at the beginning of a Round. It has a 30% probability to place a 15% Shatter Buff on the wielder for a Turn when they kill an enemy.

Ad

For the first three level-ups, this Relic's Effect Chance increases by 10%, and for the remaining two, it increases by 20%.

Also read: Chimera in Raid Shadow Legends: All forms and skillsets explored

Skull of Treason

Rarity: Legendary

Group: Chaos Awakes

This Relic lets the HP Burn Debuffs put by the wielder deal 10% extra damage to foes who have higher Max HP.

For the first three level-ups, the Relic's Damage increases by 5%, and for the last two, it increases by 10% and 15%.

Ad

Gilded Pinion

Rarity: Legendary

Group: Chaos Awakes

This Relic grants 1% less damage for each Turn of cooldown on all their skills. In the first five upgrades, its Damage Reduction increases by 0.25%, and in the final level-up, it increases by 0.5%.

Also read: Raid Shadow Legends Authoratrix Lamasu: Skills, stats, and more

Grail of Agony

Rarity: Epic

Group: Chaos Awakes

When enemies reduce or steal the wielder's Turn Meter, the user instead loses 2% Max HP for every 1% Turn Meter that would've been lost. With each level up, this Relic's Lost Max HP decreases by 0.2%, but in the last one, it reduces by 0.3%.

Ad

Gaze of Damnation

Rarity: Epic

Group: Chaos Awakes

This Relic lets the wielder deal 2% extra damage per skill activated (stacks up to 10%) and receive 1% less damage per skill not activated (stacks up to 5%) from foes under Fear or True Fear Debuffs. With each level up, this Relic's Max Damage Modifier increases by 2%.

Also read: How to earn free Fragments in Raid: Shadow Legends?

Tempus Morbidia

Rarity: Rare

Group: Chaos Awakes

The wielder's Turn Meter is stolen or reduced by 15%, thanks to Tempus Morbidia. With each upgrade, its Turn Meter reduction and Steal decrease by 3%.

Ad

Sinner's Cloak

Rarity: Rare

Group: Chaos Awakes

The wielder receives 1% DEF for each 15% HP missing. It stacks up to 75% mission HP. With each level up, this Relic's DEF increases by 1%.

More articles related to Raid Shadow Legends by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More