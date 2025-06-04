EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

Following the recent livestream on YouTube, EA Sports will introduce the various EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 Shards exchanges. The exchanges will be added to the TOTS gallery chapter after the weekly reset on June 5, 2025. Popular players who have been announced for the UTOTS 25 will feature in the chapter's Shards exchanges. Obtaining them using the exchanges will enable users to save millions of coins.

That said, you must learn about the Shards requirements first. To that end, this article will help you make informed decisions for choosing the best players for exchange.

Which players can you obtain using the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 Shards exchanges?

39 footballers can be obtained using the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 Shards exchanges. All of them have high OVR, making them great options for Ultimate Team.

Players available in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all available players for the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 Shards exchanges:

109 ST: Harry Kane - 1000 Shards

109 ST: Ousmane Dembele - 1500 Shards

109 CDM: Joao Neves - 800 Shards

109 ST: Alexander Isak - 1250 Shards

109 RW: Mohamed Salah - 1500 Shards

109 CB: Virgil Van Dijk - 1500 Shards

109 CM: Nicolo Barella - 800 Shards

109 ST: Mateo Retegui - 800 Shards

109 CB: Alessandro Bastoni - 1250 Shards

109 ST: Kylian Mbappe - 2000 Shards

109 LW: Raphinha - 1250 Shards

109 RW: Lamine Yamal - 1500 Shards

109 CM: Jude Bellingham - 1500 Shards

109 CM: Pedri - 1250 Shards

109 ST: Cristiano Ronaldo - 2000 Shards

109 CAM: Lionel Messi - 2000 Shards

109 ST: Viktor Gyokeres - 1250 Shards

108 CAM: Jamal Musiala - 650 Shards

108 CB: Jonathan Tah - 650 Shards

108 LW: Bradley Barcola - 1000 Shards

108 LB: Nuno Mendes - 1000 Shards

108 RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 650 Shards

108 CDM: Declan Rice - 650 Shards

108 CDM: Scott McTominay - 650 Shards

108 LW: Vinicius Jr. - 1200 Shards

108 CB: Inigo Martinez - 650 Shards

108 ST: Victor Osimhen - 800 Shards

108 CDM: Ngolo Kante - 650 Shards

107 CB: Willian Pacho - 450 Shards

107 GK: David De Gea - 600 Shards

107 LM: Borja Sainz - 300 Shards

107 CDM: Ao Tanaka - 300 Shards

107 RM: Moussa Diaby - 300 Shards

107 CB: Roger Ibanez - 300 Shards

107 ST: Luis Suarez - 300 Shards

107 CAM: Evander - 300 Shards

107 CB: Steven Moreira - 300 Shards

107 CAM: Sem Steijn - 300 Shards

107 CAM: Xherdan Shaqiri - 300 Shards

While some players cost fewer shards in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 Shards exchanges, some require a lot. Hence, if you already have a great team, you can get any one or two 109 players. Otherwise, you can opt for multiple 107 players.

The shards can be obtained from the various league chapters in the TOTS 25 promo and by completing exchanges or spending FC Points.

