EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter: All details and rewards explored

Following the weekly reset earlier today (May 29, 2025), the EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter was introduced. As the moniker highlights, the chapter celebrates the induction of the best-performing players of LaLiga in the league's Team of the Season. The LaLiga chapter offers so many stunning rewards that can massively elevate your gaming experience.

However, getting the rewards entails completing multiple Daily Training matches. To this end, this article provides the details of the chapter, which will help you to make informed decisions.

What do you need to know about the EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter?

In the EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter, you must complete Daily Training and TOTS Tokens E.

In the Daily Training, you must play and win matches against an AI opponent playing with the lineups of Deportivo Alaves, Real Sociedad, and Real Betis. Once you win all matches, you can earn 100 TOTS Tokens E. In addition, you can also watch ads (thrice a day) and spend FC Points to get more TOTS Tokens E.

LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter reward path (Image via EA Sports)

The tokens can be used to unlock various rewards in the chapter. You can get Coins, Gems, Rank-up items, TOTS Shards, Training Transfer Tokens, and TOTS 25 player cards.

Once you unlock and grab all the normal rewards, you will be able to get your hands on the lucrative milestone rewards..

What are the milestone rewards in the EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter?

EA Sports has also added three milestone rewards in the LaLiga chapter. All three rewards are unique and can help construct your Ultimate Team. However, the milestone reward can be taken only once.

All milestone rewards in the EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the milestone rewards in the LaLiga Team of the Season 25 chapter:

Reward 1: 107 OVR RB Adrei Ratiu

107 OVR RB Adrei Ratiu Reward 2: TOTS Shard x30

TOTS Shard x30 Reward 3: 3x 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up item)

Since EA Sports has added so many general and milestone rewards, they will likely expect gamers to log in to the game and complete the EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter.

