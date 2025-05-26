EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

After the recent weekly reset, EA Sports has added the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 Shards exchanges to the TOTS Gallery chapter. It is the fourth league to be added to the chapter after Ligue 1, English Premier League, and Bundesliga. The exchange list features the Team of the Season inductees and legends from the Italian league.
The EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 Shards exchanges are currently live and will be available until the conclusion of the Team of the Season 2025 promo in June 2025.
Which players and legends can be obtained using the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 Shards exchanges?
A total of 23 footballers can be obtained via the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 Shards exchanges. Of these, eight footballers are legends of the sport, and the rest are present-day footballers in Serie A.
Here's a look at the players available (along with their required number of Shards) in the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 Shards exchanges:
- 109 ST - Ronaldo (Icon) - 2000 TOTS Shards
- 109 LB - Paolo Maldini (Icon) - 1500 TOTS Shards
- 109 CDM - Frank Rijkaard (Icon) - 1000 TOTS Shards
- 108 RB - Gianluca Zambrotta (Icon) - 800 TOTS Shards
- 108 ST - Romelu Lukaku (Napoli) - 650 TOTS Shards
- 108 LW - Gervinho (Hero) - 650 TOTS Shards
- 108 CM - Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) - 500 TOTS Shards
- 108 CAM - Wesley Sneijder (Hero) - 500 TOTS Shards
- 108 CB - Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) - 500 TOTS Shards
- 108 ST - Mateo Retegui (Inter Milan) - 500 TOTS Shards
- 107 LB - Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) - 450 TOTS Shards
- 107 ST - Ademola Lookman - 450 TOTS Shards
- 107 ST - Seydou Doumbia (Hero) - 450 TOTS Shards
- 107 LW - Victor Ibarbo (Hero) - 450 TOTS Shards
- 107 RB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) - 300 TOTS Shards
- 107 CDM - Scott McTominay (Napoli) - 300 TOTS Shards
- 107 RW - Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) - 300 TOTS Shards
- 106 GK - David De Gea (Fiorentina) - 400 TOTS Shards
- 106 CDM - Khephren Thuram (Juventus) - 300 TOTS Shards
- 106 ST - Moise Kean (Fiorentina) - 300 TOTS Shards
- 106 CB - Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli) - 200 TOTS Shards
- 106 LB - Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) - 200 TOTS Shards
- 106 CAM - Nico Paz (Como) - 200 TOTS Shards
TOTS Shards can be obtained by completing Shards exchanges as well as missions in the various league chapters.
If you have any extra Shards left, you can use them in the ongoing Icon exchanges (like the Hristo Stoichkov exchange).
