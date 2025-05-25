  • home icon
EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 25, 2025 11:43 IST
EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange can be easily completed (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange can be easily completed (Image via EA Sports)

Following the recent weekly reset, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange. It is the fourth Icon exchange in the ongoing Team of the Season 2025 promo after Lothar Matthaus, Hernan Crespo, and Emmanuel Petit. The card's addition celebrates Stoichkov's Heroics on the football pitch for Barcelona and Bulgaria.

The TOTS 25 Hriso Stoichkov exchange is available in the Exchange Center and will be live until June 18, 2025 (UTC).

What are the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange requirements?

The Team of the Season 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange has certain requirements, and completing these will help you get the rare card for free.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet showing EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange requirements:

  • Exchange 106 OVR LW Hriso Stoichkov from Star Pass
  • Exchange 350 TOTS 25 Shards
  • Exchange 105+ OVR player x3
  • Exchange 103+ OVR player x6

Also read: All announced EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 icons and heroes.

What are the best stats of the 112 OVR LW Hristo Stoichkov TOTS 25 Icon card?

The Team of the Season 2025 Hristo Stoichkov Icon card has boosted stats, making him one of the best cards to use in VS Attack and H2H modes.

EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the stats of the 112 OVR LW Hristo Stoichkov TOTS 25 Icon card:

  • Dribbling - 129
  • Acceleration - 128
  • Pace - 127
  • Finishing - 127
  • Ball Control - 127
  • Agility - 127
  • Sprint Speed - 126
  • Reactions - 126
  • Short Passing - 124
  • Long Shot - 122
  • Awareness - 121
  • Shooting - 118
  • Curve - 116
  • Positioning - 116
  • Crossing - 114
  • Strength - 114
  • Vision - 112
  • Aggression - 112
  • Traits - Powerful Driven Free Kick, Finesse Shot, and Flair

As clear, the 112 OVR Hristo Stoichkov card has great attacking stats, making it one of the best options to use in your Ultimate Team's offensive line.

The only drawback of this card is its medium Attacking and Defensive work. However, this will help Stoichkov play the entire 90 minutes in a H2H match.

Once you complete the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Hristo Stoichkov exchange, you will obtain the card ranked up to the red variant. This will help you to use the skill points and maximize the card's stats.

