All announced EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 icons and heroes

Renowned developer EA Sports recently announced the list of EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 icons and heroes. These legends' great performances in the Italian League over the last few decades have prompted EA to introduce their cards in the ongoing Team of the Season 2025 promo. The cards feature legends from different nationalities and clubs.

The introduction of the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 icons and heroes will add to the fervor of the Serie A TOTS 25 chapter. The cards will also be available in the market, in-store packs, and exchanges.

Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 icons and heroes?

Similar to previous weeks and leagues, EA Sports has introduced multiple new icons and heroes to celebrate the addition of the Serie A TOTS 25 to the title.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 icons and heroes:

109 OVR LB - Paolo Maldini (Italy)

109 OVR CDM - Frank Rijkaard (Netherlands)

108 OVR LB - Gianluca Zambrotta (Italy)

108 OVR CAM - Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands)

108 OVR LW - Gervinho (Cote d'Ivoire)

107 OVR ST - Seydou Doumbia (Cote d'Ivoire)

However, only Maldini, Rijkaard, and Zambrotta's cards have been added as Icons. The rest are Heroes variant cards. While the cost of both variants has skyrocketed in the in-game Market, the Icons are a tad costlier. If you have accumulated enough Market Pick Tokens, you can stand a chance to grab a Serie A TOTS 25 icon or hero for free.

Also Read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 player cards.

The EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 25 chapter has already created a huge buzz in the mobile gaming community. The addition of the icons and legends will further intensify the promo and likely lure many new players to the title.

Involving the icons and legends will boost your lineup's OVR and help you win more matches in the VS Attack, Manager, and H2H modes. However, if you already have a lineup with a high overall, you can add any obtained card in the Market and garner massive profits.

