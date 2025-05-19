EA FC Mobile Superior UEL Challenge: All details and rewards explored

EA Sports recently included the EA FC Mobile Superior UEL Challenge in the popular virtual football game. As the moniker suggests, it celebrates the Europa League 2024-25 campaign's success in real life. It has been added to the Challenge Mode section, and enables gamers to earn exclusive UEL 2024-25 cards and plenty of other rewards.

This article acts as a guide to help you learn everything about the EA FC Mobile Superior UEL Challenge, which will help you earn rewards.

What must you know about the EA FC Mobile Superior UEL Challenge?

The Superior UEFA Europa League Challenge mode has no determined requirements. You can participate in the tournament using your Ultimate Team (without any minimum OVR). You must win all rounds to complete the challenge.

Note that the challenge can be completed only once. However, if you lose on a particular day, you will have the chance to restart the next day.

Once you complete the EA FC Mobile Superior UEL Challenge, you will be eligible to receive 200 Gems, one million Coins, three Mascherano rank-up cards, and three Best of UEL 25 Player (Untradable) cards.

Listed below are the different rounds of the EA FC Mobile Superior UEL Challenge Challenge and their respective rewards:

Round 1 - Win the match and get one million Coins.

- Win the match and get one million Coins. Round 2 - Win the match and get 200 Gems.

- Win the match and get 200 Gems. Quarter Final - Win the match and a 102-109 OVR Best of UEL 25 Player (Untradable).

- Win the match and a 102-109 OVR Best of UEL 25 Player (Untradable). Semi Final - Win the match and a 102-109 OVR Best of UEL 25 Player (Untradable) and a 91 OVR CDM Mascherano (rank-up item).

- Win the match and a 102-109 OVR Best of UEL 25 Player (Untradable) and a 91 OVR CDM Mascherano (rank-up item). Final - Win the tournament and get a 103-109 OVR Best of UEL 25 Player (Untradable) and 2x 91 OVR CDM Mascherano (rank-up item).

All matches in the Superior UEL Challenge will be played against other players and in the Head-to-Head mode. However, the difficulty level will increase with every round.

Lucky users completing the EA FC Mobile Superior UEL Challenge can obtain high OVR Best of UEL cards and add them to their lineup to win more matches. In addition, the rank-up Mascherano cards will also help you to rank-up player cards and build a stronger Ultimate Team.

Explore more of Sportskeeda's coverage on the EA FC Mobile:

