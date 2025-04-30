EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop chapter: All missions and rewards explored

EA Sports recently introduced the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop chapter. As the name indicates, the chapter is themed around Hip Hop music and acknowledges the exuberant skills of footballers from past and present eras. It contains multiple missions and rewards, which, upon obtaining, will help users obtain an enriched football gaming experience.

The Hip Hop chapter is the last to be introduced in the Pitch Beats promo and will be live until mid-May 2025 (UTC). This article will help you learn about the Hip Hop chapter to earn rewards quickly.

What are the different missions in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop chapter?

Several daily missions have been added to the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop chapter.

Daily missions in EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Listed below are all the available missions:

Repeat once:

Node 1: Skill Game (Semi Pro) - Complete Penalty: Single Target five times and get Hip Hop Notes x10 and Coins x10k

Skill Game (Semi Pro) - Complete Penalty: Single Target five times and get Hip Hop Notes x10 and Coins x10k Node 2: Get Hip Hop Notes x50

Shuffle:

Node 1: Win a match against 90 OVR Juventus after 45 minutes (with the scoreline 0-1) and get Hip Hop Notes x25

Win a match against 90 OVR Juventus after 45 minutes (with the scoreline 0-1) and get Hip Hop Notes x25 Node 2: Win a match against 95 OVR Napoli after 45 minutes (with the scoreline 0-0) and get Hip Hop Notes x25

Win a match against 95 OVR Napoli after 45 minutes (with the scoreline 0-0) and get Hip Hop Notes x25 Node 3: Get Hip Hop Notes x50

Repeat:

Node 1: Skill Game (Semi Pro) - Complete Teammate Crossing once and get Hip Hop Notes x20

Skill Game (Semi Pro) - Complete Teammate Crossing once and get Hip Hop Notes x20 Node 2: Skill Game (Beginner) - Complete Shoot: 1v1 once and get Hip Hop Notes x20

Skill Game (Beginner) - Complete Shoot: 1v1 once and get Hip Hop Notes x20 Node 3: Win a match against 100 OVR Barcelona after 60 minutes (with the scoreline 0-0), score two goals with attackers, and get Hip Hop Notes x20

Win a match against 100 OVR Barcelona after 60 minutes (with the scoreline 0-0), score two goals with attackers, and get Hip Hop Notes x20 Node 4: Get Hip Hop Notes x40

What are the My Playlist missions and rewards in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop chapter?

In addition, multiple My Playlist missions (offering various rewards) are also available in the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats Hip Hop chapter.

My Playlist missions and rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the My Playlist missions and their offered rewards:

Collect 100 Hip Hop Notes - Get 150 Gems

Collect 50 Pitch Beats Shards - Get Pitch Beats logo

Collect 300 Hip Hop Notes - Get 200k Coins

Collect 500 Hip Hop Notes - Get 300 Gems

Claim the Daily Final Reward for seven days - Get Pitch Beats logo (animated)

Completing all the Playlist missions will enable you to get the Milestone rewards — 105 OVR RM — Anthony Elanga and Pitch Beats promo Kit.

With the Ligue 1 TOTS 25 introduced in EA FC Mobile, many new players are expected to join in and play the Pitch Beats Hip Hop chapter as well.

