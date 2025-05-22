EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 2025 chapter: All details and rewards explored

A few hours ago, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 2025 chapter to the popular title. It celebrates the induction of the best-performing footballers in the Italian top division in the 2024-25 season. It is the fourth major league's chapter to feature in the ongoing TOTS 25 promo and offers great rewards for free.
This article explains the different missions in the Serie A TOTS 25 chapter and will help you earn many rewards.
What are the different missions in the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 2025 chapter?
In the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 2025 chapter, you must complete skill games and matches (each offering a different amount of TOTS Tokens D) to complete daily training. You can collect up to 100 TOTS Tokens D every day.
Additionally, you can spend FC Points or watch ads to earn more TOTS Tokens D every day.
The obtained TOTS Tokens D can be used to unlock tiles in the Football Locating mini-game. In this mini-game, you must find four adjacent tiles containing the football logo. Doing so will help you earn rewards.
What are the rewards available in the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 2025 chapter?
Once you complete finding the football logo, you will be rewarded handsomely. Each time you find the logo, you get a unique reward that will massively boost your gaming experience. However, the reward will be the same after the sixth round.
Here are all the round rewards available in the Serie A TOTS 2025 chapter:
- Complete Round 1 and get 500 Gems
- Complete Round 2 and get 30,000,000 Coins
- Complete Round 3 and get 3x 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up items)
- Complete Round 4 and get 104 (+3) OVR CAM Paulo Dybala
- Complete Round 5 and get 100 TOTS Shards
- Complete Round 6 and above and get 1,000,000 Coins
With so many interesting missions and stunning rewards up for grabs, EA Sports will likely hope that many new gamers and Serie A enthusiasts play the chapter.
