EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter: All details and rewards explored

Following the weekly reset, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter to its popular digital football game. This chapter celebrates the exceptional performances of the players who earned a spot in the Bundesliga Team of the Season 2025. It features missions, a Bingo mini-game, and various rewards.

This article tells you all about the Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter and how to earn rewards for free.

How can you earn TOTS Tokens C and play the Bingo mini-game in EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter?

In the EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter, you must complete Daily Training (Skill games and matches) and earn up to 100 TOTS Tokens C. You can also watch ads or spend FC Points to get TOTS Tokens C.

Bingo mini-game in the Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

TOTS Tokens C can be used to complete the Bingo mini-game in the chapter. To play it, you must spend 40 TOTS Tokens C. This will unveil a Bundesliga club's logo. You will get various rewards once you complete a particular row or column.

Listed below are all the rewards:

Row 1: TOTS Shard x15

TOTS Shard x15 Row 2: Coin x10,000,000

Coin x10,000,000 Row 3: A random 100-107 OVR TOTS Player

A random 100-107 OVR TOTS Player Row 4: 2x Rank-up item: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano

2x Rank-up item: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano Row 5: TOTS Shard x15

TOTS Shard x15 Row 6: Gem x1000

Gem x1000 Column 1: 2x Rank-up item: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano

2x Rank-up item: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano Column 2: Training Transfer Point x800

Training Transfer Point x800 Column 3: TOTS Shard x20

What are the Milestone rewards in the EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter?

You can also choose one of the three Milestone rewards in the Bundesliga chapter. Every reward offers a unique item and can be beneficial for building your Ultimate Team. However, the Milestone reward can be grabbed only once.

EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter Milestone rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the available Milestone rewards in the Bundesliga Team of the Season 25 chapter:

Reward 1: 107 OVR ST Jonathan Burkardt

107 OVR ST Jonathan Burkardt Reward 2: TOTS Shard x30

TOTS Shard x30 Reward 3: 3x Rank-up item: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano

With so many basic and Milestone rewards offered, gamers should log in to the title and complete the EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter.

