  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter: All details and rewards explored

EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter: All details and rewards explored

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 20, 2025 14:40 IST
EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter offers great rewards (Image via EA Sports)
The EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter offers great rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Following the weekly reset, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter to its popular digital football game. This chapter celebrates the exceptional performances of the players who earned a spot in the Bundesliga Team of the Season 2025. It features missions, a Bingo mini-game, and various rewards.

Ad

This article tells you all about the Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter and how to earn rewards for free.

How can you earn TOTS Tokens C and play the Bingo mini-game in EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter?

In the EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter, you must complete Daily Training (Skill games and matches) and earn up to 100 TOTS Tokens C. You can also watch ads or spend FC Points to get TOTS Tokens C.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Bingo mini-game in the Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)
Bingo mini-game in the Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

TOTS Tokens C can be used to complete the Bingo mini-game in the chapter. To play it, you must spend 40 TOTS Tokens C. This will unveil a Bundesliga club's logo. You will get various rewards once you complete a particular row or column.

Ad

Listed below are all the rewards:

  • Row 1: TOTS Shard x15
  • Row 2: Coin x10,000,000
  • Row 3: A random 100-107 OVR TOTS Player
  • Row 4: 2x Rank-up item: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano
  • Row 5: TOTS Shard x15
  • Row 6: Gem x1000
  • Column 1: 2x Rank-up item: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano
  • Column 2: Training Transfer Point x800
  • Column 3: TOTS Shard x20

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Superior UEL Challenge: All details and rewards explored

What are the Milestone rewards in the EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter?

You can also choose one of the three Milestone rewards in the Bundesliga chapter. Every reward offers a unique item and can be beneficial for building your Ultimate Team. However, the Milestone reward can be grabbed only once.

Ad
EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter Milestone rewards (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter Milestone rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the available Milestone rewards in the Bundesliga Team of the Season 25 chapter:

Ad
  • Reward 1: 107 OVR ST Jonathan Burkardt
  • Reward 2: TOTS Shard x30
  • Reward 3: 3x Rank-up item: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano

With so many basic and Milestone rewards offered, gamers should log in to the title and complete the EA FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 25 chapter.

Check out our other coverage on EA FC Mobile:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications