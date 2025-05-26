EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Manuel Neuer exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

Renowned developer EA Sports has recently introduced the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Manuel Neuer exchange to the popular digital football game. Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers to have played the sport and guards the post for Bayern Munich and the German Men's National Team. Neuer is the fourth current-day player in the Team of the Season 2025 exchange list after De Bruyne, Kimpembe, and Xhaka.

The EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Manuel Neuer exchange can be completed anytime before June 12, 2025 (UTC).

What are the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Manuel Neuer exchange requirements?

The Team of the Season 25 Manuel Neuer exchange has several requirements, which you must complete to acquire the 109 OVR card variant for free.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Manuel Neuer exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Manuel Neuer exchange requirements:

Exchange 450 TOTS 25 Shards

Exchange 107+ OVR player x4

Exchange 106+ OVR player x4

Exchange 105+ OVR player x3

What are the best stats of the 109 OVR GK Manuel Neuer TOTS 25 card?

The Team of the Season 2025 Manuel Neuer card is among the best Goalkeeper cards in the game. Neuer's boosted stats and massive stature make him a pillar, obstructing the opponent attacker's shots.

Listed below are all the stats of the 109 OVR GK Manuel Neuer TOTS 25 card:

GK Kicking - 131

GK Positioning - 130

GK Reflexes - 128

GK Diving - 126

GK Handling - 126

Reactions - 126

Strength - 109

Agility - 101

Traits - Long Thrower

Despite being a veteran, Neuer is still agile and a menace to the opponent's attack. Once you complete the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Manuel Neuer exchange and the card is obtained, you can further use rank-up items (91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano cards) to rank up the card and further boost its stats. This will make the TOTS 25 Manuel Neuer card save more shots and help you earn more clean sheets.

Besides the defensive prowess, the Long Thrower trait will help you execute quick counter-attacks and score important goals during close matches in H2H and Manager modes.

