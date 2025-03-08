Where is Anthony Zottola, Sr now? Details explored ahead of New York Homicide on Oxygen

Anthony Zottola is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison after being convicted of orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of his father, Sylvester Zottola, in 2018. The case, marked by a series of failed assassination attempts before the fatal shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx, will be revisited in New York Homicide on Oxygen.

As per Justice.gov (April 14, 2023), a Brooklyn federal jury convicted Anthony Zottola in October 2022 for orchestrating the plot against his father and brother. His goal was to take full control of the family’s multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio.

The scheme lasted over a year, during which his father survived multiple violent attacks before ultimately being killed. As per CNN (April 15, 2023), the fatal shooting was executed with the help of a tracking device placed on the victim’s car.

With New York Homicide on Oxygen set to explore the case, audiences will gain deeper insight into the investigation and the motives behind one of New York’s most shocking murder-for-hire plots.

Anthony Zottola and Himen Ross sentenced to life in federal prison without the possibility of parole

Anthony Zottola, along with his co-conspirator Himen Ross, received a mandatory life sentence in prison, plus an additional 112 years, for his role in the murder of his father. According to Justice.gov (April 14, 2023), the additional sentence reflects the combined ages of Sylvester Zottola (71) and Salvatore Zottola (41) at the time they were shot.

In October 2022, a federal jury in Brooklyn found Anthony Zottola guilty of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and firearms offenses. The court concluded that he intended to take complete ownership of the family's vast real estate assets, which were worth tens of millions of dollars. As reported by CNN (April 15, 2023), federal prosecutors stated:

“Over the course of more than a year, the elderly victim, Sylvester Zottola, was stalked, beaten, and stabbed, never knowing who orchestrated the attacks. It was his own son, who was so determined to control the family’s lucrative real estate business, that he hired a gang of hit men to murder his father.”

The yearlong murder plot and failed attempts

The investigation revealed that the murder was not an isolated incident but the culmination of multiple failed assassination attempts spanning over a year. Prosecutors detailed a series of violent attacks against Sylvester and Salvatore Zottola, organized by Anthony Zottola and executed by members of a criminal network.

According to CBS News (October 20, 2022), the first attempt on Sylvester Zottola’s life occurred in November 2017 when he was menaced at gunpoint by a masked individual.

A month later, in December 2017, three men broke into his home, struck him with a firearm, stabbed him, and slashed his throat, leaving him critically wounded, but he survived. Another attempt followed on July 11, 2018, when Salvatore Zottola was shot multiple times outside his residence but managed to survive the attack.

The fatal shooting at McDonald’s

The final and successful attempt on Sylvester Zottola’s life occurred on October 4, 2018. Prosecutors stated that a tracking device was placed on his vehicle, enabling Ross to follow him to a McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx, where he was shot multiple times while waiting for his coffee. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As CNN reported:

“In the final murder attempt – which led to Sylvester Zottola’s death – a tracking device had been placed on his car that allowed Ross, who carried out the shooting, to track him to the McDonald’s restaurant.”

Immediately after the murder, text messages between the conspirators surfaced as key evidence in the case. Prosecutors highlighted messages in which Shelton, one of the hired hitmen, informed Anthony Zottola that his father had been killed and texted, “Can we party today or tomorrow?” Zottola responded that payment for the murder would be arranged soon, as reported by Justice.gov.

As reported by Justice.gov (April 14, 2023), a recovered photograph from one of the hitmen’s phones showed over $200,000 in cash, stacked in bundles, confirming the payout for the crime.

The conviction and sentencing

Following a six-week trial in 2022, a federal jury found Anthony Zottola guilty of orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot. He and Ross were sentenced to life in prison, in addition to an extra 112 years. According to NYPost (April 18, 2023), the decision was meant to ensure neither of them would ever be released.

Several other individuals were also implicated in the conspiracy. Bushawn Shelton, who played a key role in recruiting hitmen, pleaded guilty in August 2022 and is awaiting sentencing. Four others, Herman Blanco, Arthur Codner, Jason Cummings, and Branden Peterson, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 16 to 20 years.

Where is Anthony Zottola now?

Anthony Zottola is currently serving his life sentence in a federal prison. While his defense attorneys have indicated plans to appeal, no new developments in his legal proceedings have been reported. His case remains one of the most infamous murder-for-hire plots, marked by greed and a shocking betrayal within his own family.

