Where is Apple TV’s Dark Matter filmed? All filming locations explored

Given the genre and storyline of Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter, there is no wonder why Chicago was selected to be the primary location. Being a central hub for motion picture production and exhibit, Chicago is also an acclaimed hot spot for its scenic beauty, architectural diversity, historical landmarks, and more.

However, not all filming locations were confined to Chicago, Illinois. Additional scenes were filmed in Gary, Indiana, to capture a wider array of visuals and maintain a diverse aesthetic, utilizing its unique industrial landscape and distinct urban atmosphere. Providing a stark contrast to Chicago’s modern skyline.

Given the series explores multiple realities of Chicago as well, it also sees several versions of the city, including a retrofuturistic and technologically advanced, utopian-styled, dystopian wasteland and several renditions of it. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Trending

All major Dark Matter filming locations in

Montrose Harbor, Chicago, Illinois

Located on the northern edge of Lincoln Park in Chicago, Illinois, along Lake Michigan, Montrose Harbor is known for its recreational opportunities, and proximities to several natural and urban attractions. The harbor is famous for boating, fishing, and bird watching. In Dark Matter, the location was scouted for several segments, including the blizzard scene.

Read more: How many Jasons are there?

Logan Square, Chicago, Illinois

In Dark Matter, Logan Square is the primary location for the series given the place is where Jason Dessen and his family live. In the storyline, it can be noticed that even the alternate versions of Jasons also live in the same neighborhood and that too in the exact house. Logan Square is a popular and vibrant neighborhood, known for its artistic vibe, trendy restaurants, and bustling nightlife.

The Village Tap, Chicago, Illinois

Located in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood, The Village Tap is another major location for the series, given it’s the most visited bar by Jason Dessen. In the storyline, after Jason gets transported to another reality, the bar serves as a crucial anchor in his quest to confirm his whereabouts amidst an infinite array of parallel universes.

Read more: What happened to Amanda?

Damen Tavern, Chicago, Illinois

Although not much visited by Jason, Damen Tavern is another bar setting in the series where several shots were taken. Similar to The Village Tap, Damen Tavern is also popular for its laid-back atmosphere and local charm.

Cloud Gate, Millennium Plaza, Chicago, Illinois

Popularly known for the massive sculpture called The Bean at the Millenium Plaza, the location serves as the rendezvous spot for Jason 1 to meet Daniella and Charlie. In episode 8, when things go out of control with so many Jasons ending up in the same reality of Jason 1, The Bean becomes a nexus where the Dessen family can reunite.

Lake Michigan, Gary, Indiana

Although Gary, Indiana was not the primary location for the storyline, some of the scenes shot in this part provided a distinct backdrop for certain episodes of Dark Matter.

What is Apple TV’s Dark Matter all about

Here’s how Apple TV describes the plot of Dark Matter:

In this mind-bending thriller, Jason Dessen is abducted into an alternate version of his own life. To get back to his real family, Dessen embarks on a journey to save them from the biggest foe imaginable: himself.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dark Matter and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.