Where is Baron "Dirty" Colon now? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

Baron "Dirty" Colon, a former finalist on MTV’s From G’s to Gents, is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 2006 murder of Miami art dealer Marcelo Vera. Colon, who was a suspect before appearing on the reality show in 2009, was arrested in 2011 after an undercover informant recorded him admitting to the crime.

The case, which involved a robbery planned by Vera’s former employee Stephany Concepcion, escalated when the victim resisted, resulting in his death. Concepcion, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, testified against Colon and other accomplices, as reported by CBS News. The prosecution secured a conviction through Colon’s recorded confession detailing the struggle and shooting.

Death by Fame season 3 episode 5 titled G or Gent?, set to air on March 3, 2025, on Investigation Discovery, sheds light on Colon’s downfall from reality TV fame to prison. As per reports, he is currently serving his sentence at Graceville Correctional Facility, Florida.

Baron "Dirty" Colon’s trial for the murder of Marcelo Vera began in August 2015

Baron "Dirty" Colon, a former reality TV contestant, stood trial in August 2015 for his involvement in the 2006 murder of Miami art dealer Marcelo Vera. The prosecution relied heavily on a recorded confession made by Colon to an undercover informant, which provided crucial details about the crime.

The case began with Vera's former employee, Stephany Concepcion, who, according to CBS News, had a dispute with Vera and orchestrated a robbery at his residence.

Concepcion, along with Colon and two other accomplices, planned to steal cash that Vera allegedly kept in his home. On the night of January 6, 2006, Concepcion entered Vera's house under false pretences and signalled Colon and the others when the moment was right. However, the robbery turned violent, leading to Vera's fatal shooting, as per ABC News.

As reported by CBS News, after the crime, Concepcion was arrested at the scene and later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, receiving a 15-year prison sentence in exchange for her testimony against Colon. Despite her cooperation, law enforcement required further evidence to charge Colon.

Investigators obtained a breakthrough when an undercover informant recorded Baron "Dirty" Colon confessing specific details about the crime, including the weapons used and the struggle Vera put up before being shot.

Baron "Dirty" Colon was already a suspect in Vera's murder when he joined the second season of From G's to Gents in 2009. The MTV reality show was designed to help troubled individuals turn their lives around. He took part in the competition to win the grand prize and said he wanted to change his life for his children, as per Palm Beach Post. His attempt at transformation did not last long because authorities arrested him in January 2011 soon after he returned from filming the show.

During his 2015 trial, the prosecution played Colon's secretly recorded confession, where he described how Vera fought back and was ultimately shot multiple times. The defence, however, argued that Colon was merely boasting to enhance his street credibility and that no physical evidence directly tied him to the murder. As per Colon's defense lawyer:

“It’s very common in this industry to take credit for things they didn’t do, murders they didn’t do. Street cred is vital. It’s important.”

After deliberating for several hours, the jury found Baron "Dirty" Colon guilty of first-degree murder and armed burglary in September 2015. In December 2015, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with his release scheduled for December 2040. Baron "Dirty" Colon is currently incarcerated at Graceville Correctional Facility in Florida.

