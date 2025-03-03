What happened to Marcelo Vera? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

In January 2006, Cuban artist and art dealer Marcelo Vera was murdered in his Miami home during a botched robbery. The crime, which left the local art community in shock, was orchestrated by Baron “Dirty” Colon, a barber from Miami Gardens, alongside accomplices Stephany Concepcion, “Big Killa,” and “Dread,” as per Miami Herald, September 1, 2015.

Ad

Vera had reportedly been targeted due to allegations from Concepcion, a former employee, who claimed he had groped her. She enlisted Colon and his associates, believing the artist kept large sums of cash in his residence, according to CBS News, January 14, 2011.

Despite Vera’s attempts to resist, he was shot multiple times, and Concepcion, who was left behind at the scene, was arrested. She later testified against Colon, who had confessed his involvement to an undercover informant as per ABC News, January 15, 2011.

Ad

Trending

Investigation Discovery’s Death by Fame revisits the case in G or Gent, exploring Marcelo Vera’s life, the robbery-turned-murder, and how authorities finally arrested Colon after years of investigation.

On the night of the burglary, around 11:30 pm, Stephany Concepcion entered Marcelo Vera’s home while her accomplices waited outside

Ad

Cuban artist and art dealer Marcelo Vera was targeted in a planned robbery that escalated into a homicide. According to CBS News (January 14, 2011), former employee Stephany Concepcion showed up at Marcelo Vera’s Miami residence around 11:30 pm and was allowed inside, while Baron "Dirty" Colon, Dread, and Big Killa waited outside.

Concepcion excused herself to the bathroom and used her phone to alert the others, signaling them to proceed with the break-in reported by the Miami Herald, on September 1, 2015. What began as a burglary quickly turned into a violent attack. Concepcion reportedly stayed in the bathroom and later told authorities that she overheard a struggle followed by gunshots, as per ABC News, January 15, 2011.

Ad

Marcelo Vera, 44, was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries before emergency responders arrived. The attackers fled, leaving Concepcion behind, and she was arrested at the scene.

Marcelo Vera’s murder and investigation

Authorities quickly determined that Marcelo Vera had been deliberately targeted. Concepcion, who had worked for Vera, had accused him of groping her. Allegedly seeking revenge and aware that Vera kept large sums of cash at home, she recruited Colon and his associates to carry out the robbery, as per CBS Miami, January 14, 2011.

Ad

During the investigation, Concepcion admitted her involvement and took a plea deal for second-degree murder, receiving a 15-year prison sentence. In exchange, she provided testimony against Colon and the others involved, according to ABC News. However, police needed additional evidence to secure a conviction against Colon, who had managed to avoid arrest for years.

Baron "Dirty" Colon’s arrest and trial

Ad

While the case remained open, Baron Colon pursued a public profile, appearing on the second season of the MTV reality show From G’s to Gents in 2009. He presented himself as someone looking to turn his life around, stating,

"If I don't change, there's only going to be two things: prison, or death." (CBS News, January 14, 2011).

However, law enforcement was still gathering evidence against him. In an undercover operation, authorities used an informant to record Colon discussing the murder. According to the recording, Colon admitted to shooting Marcelo Vera multiple times while the victim pleaded for his life, as reported by the Miami Herald on September 1, 2015. This confession provided the crucial evidence needed for his arrest.

Ad

On January 7, 2011, Colon was taken into custody in Miami Gardens and charged with armed burglary and first-degree murder. Four years later, in August 2015, Colon stood trial. The prosecution presented his recorded confession and testimony from an accomplice, while the defense argued that there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence linking him to the crime, as per CBS News.

They attempted to discredit the confession, suggesting that Colon exaggerated his role for "street cred." The argument was ultimately unsuccessful. On September 1, 2015, Colon was convicted of first-degree murder and burglary with assault.

Ad

Where is Baron "Dirty" Colon now?

Ad

In December 2015, Baron Colon was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the killing of Marcelo Vera. He is currently incarcerated at Graceville Correctional Facility in Florida, with a projected release date in December 2040, as per The Cinemaholic, March 1, 2025.

The case is explored in detail in Death by Fame season 3 episode 7, titled G or Gent, on Investigation Discovery, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Marcelo Vera’s murder and how Colon was finally brought to justice.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE