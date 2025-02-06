Where is Belle Gibson now? Details about Apple Cider Vinegar subject explored 

Belle Gibson, the former Australian wellness influencer who falsely claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer through diet and alternative therapies, is back in the public eye with the release of Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix. The six-part series, which premiered on February 6, 2025, recounts Gibson’s rise to prominence during the early years of Instagram.

Years after her deception was exposed, Gibson became associated with the Ethiopian Oromo community in Melbourne. In 2019, she appeared in a social media video, speaking Oromo and introducing herself as Sabontu. According to Business Insider (February 6, 2025), she described herself as feeling "blessed to be adopted" by the community, though members later stated they were unaware of her past until a raid on her home later that year.

Currently, Gibson does not maintain a public social media presence. When contacted by The Daily Telegraph Australia, she declined to comment, stating she was "not interested in a chat" (Business Insider, February 6, 2025). With renewed attention surrounding Apple Cider Vinegar, questions persist about Belle Gibson’s whereabouts and the events that followed her public downfall.

Belle Gibson Found Guilty of Deceptive Conduct, Fined AU$410,000 for Consumer Law Violations

Belle Gibson, once a prominent figure in the wellness industry, gained widespread attention in the early 2010s for claiming to have cured her terminal brain cancer through diet and natural treatments. Her platform grew rapidly, leading to the creation of The Whole Pantry app and a subsequent cookbook of the same name.

According to Business Insider (February 6, 2025), Gibson’s app, which sold for AU$3.79, was downloaded more than 300,000 times, generating significant revenue. She also amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram and received accolades, including the Cosmopolitan’s 2014 Fun Fearless Female Award.

However, in 2015, questions arose about the legitimacy of Gibson’s claims. A February 6, 2025, report by Business Insider intimated that Fairfax Media journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano revealed that Gibson had failed to donate money raised in the name of several charities. Gibson attributed the unfulfilled donations to "cash flow" issues within her business. Following these revelations, her publisher, Penguin Australia, pulled her cookbook, while Apple removed The Whole Pantry from its promotions.

In April 2015, Gibson admitted in an interview with Australian Women’s Weekly that she had never had cancer, stating, "None of it’s true." She claimed to have been misled by two individuals in 2009 and 2014 who had told her she had the disease. Later, during a 60 Minutes Australia interview, she reportedly received AUD 75,000 for discussing her story as per Business Insider, February 6, 2025.

Following an investigation, the Australian Federal Court found Belle Gibson guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct in 2017. She was ordered to pay a fine of AUD 410,000 for violating consumer law, including failing to donate proceeds from a week of app sales to a boy with an inoperable brain tumor.

Gibson appeared in court in 2019, claiming she was unable to pay the fine. By 2020, with penalties and interest, her debt had exceeded AU$500,000, prompting authorities to raid her home twice, once in January 2020 and again in May 2021 (Business Insider, February 6, 2025).

Years later, Gibson aligned herself with the Ethiopian Oromo community in Melbourne. In an October 2019 social media video, she spoke to Oromo and introduced herself as Sabontu, expressing gratitude for being "adopted" by the community. However, members later stated they were unaware of her past until authorities conducted the raid on her home that year as per Business Insider, February 6, 2025.

Currently, Belle Gibson does not have a public social media presence. When reached by The Daily Telegraph Australia, she declined to comment, stating she was "not interested in a chat." An email linked to a profile matching her information also did not respond to inquiries.

Gibson’s story has now been dramatized in Apple Cider Vinegar, a Netflix series that presents a fictionalized retelling of her rise and fall. As renewed attention surrounds the case, the real-life consequences of Belle Gibson’s actions remain a cautionary example of misinformation in the wellness industry.

