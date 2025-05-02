Where is Bradley Post now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC 

In October 2021, Bradley Post made a chilling discovery when he arrived at his fiancée Christina Parcell's home in Greer, South Carolina. Parcell, a 41-year-old veterinary technician, was found brutally stabbed more than 30 times, her body surrounded by rose petals.

The violent scene quickly drew national attention, and investigators initially questioned those closest to her, including Bradley Post. However, he was later ruled out as a suspect in the murder.

20/20 on ABC prepares to explore this harrowing case in The Rose Petal Murder. Bradley Post was cleared in Parcell's killing, but he soon faced legal troubles of his own. During the investigation, authorities uncovered disturbing content on his devices, leading to charges of s*xual exploitation of a minor and criminal s*xual conduct.

As of 2025, Bradley Post is incarcerated at the Greenville County Detention Center in South Carolina, awaiting trial on multiple child s*xual abuse charges. These charges emerged during the investigation into the October 2021 murder of his fiancée, Christina Parcell. His case is being prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, and no trial date has been publicly announced.

Bradley Post, 65, was charged with third-degree s*xual exploitation of a minor after child pornography was found during an unrelated investigation

In October 2021, Bradley Post became part of a complex and deeply disturbing case that captured national attention. On October 13, 2021, he discovered his fiancée, Christina Parcell, had been fatally stabbed inside her Greer, South Carolina home.

According to investigators, Parcell was found with over 30 stab wounds, and rose petals scattered throughout the scene added to the eerie circumstances as per an ABC News report dated May 2, 2025.

While the murder investigation initially focused on those closest to Parcell, including Bradley Post, he was soon cleared of involvement in her killing. During the search of the crime scene, authorities examined his electronic devices with his consent. That search led to an alarming discovery.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, investigators found a large cache of child pornography on Post's phone and computer. This triggered a separate criminal case as per FOX Carolina's report dated October 22, 2021.

Bradley Post was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple counts, including third-degree s*xual exploitation of a minor. These charges arose entirely from evidence unrelated to the homicide. Additional charges soon followed, including five counts of first-degree s*xual exploitation of a minor and one count of criminal s*xual conduct with a minor.

Murder investigation led to shocking revelations

The homicide investigation took several unexpected turns before prosecutors identified the killer. Initially, authorities explored potential motives tied to Christina Parcell's personal life, especially her custody dispute with her former partner, John Mello. However, Mello, who was residing in Italy at the time, was ruled out as the murderer.

Attention then shifted to Zachary Hughes, a Juilliard-trained pianist and friend of Mello, who was arrested a month later. Hughes' DNA was recovered from beneath Parcell's fingernails, and surveillance cameras captured him entering her residence just before the murder.

Hughes later testified in court that he killed Parcell after believing she posed a threat to her child, though those claims were unsubstantiated. Hughes also claimed Mello had offered him up to $10,000 to commit the murder, though Mello has denied this allegation as per the ABC News report dated May 2, 2025.

Hughes was convicted in early 2025 and received a life sentence. The trial left several questions unanswered about the conspiracy and harassment campaign that targeted Parcell, which included nude photos being sent to her neighbours and workplace. Mello was later arrested and charged with accessory before the fact and solicitation of a felony.

Where Bradley Post stands now

While Zachary Hughes and John Mello's cases moved forward, Bradley Post faced his legal battle. His arrest on child s*xual abuse charges shocked the local community. Civil lawsuits later alleged that the images on Post's phone included victims from within Parcell's circle, further complicating the case, as per FOX Carolina's report dated February 11, 2022.

Bradley Post remains in the Greenville County Detention Centre as of now, pending trial on multiple counts tied to the child pornography investigation. He has not yet entered a plea in these cases.

The 20/20 on ABC episode titled The Rose Petal Murder, airing on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET (8 pm CT) on ABC, will explore this layered and tragic story.

