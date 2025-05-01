5 key details about Anita Knutson's murder

The tragic case of Anita Knutson remains one of North Dakota's most talked-about murders. In June 2007, Anita Knutson, an 18-year-old Minot State University student, was found stabbed to death at her off-campus apartment. The locked door and slashed window screen initially baffled investigators, and the case went cold for nearly 15 years.

However, in March 2022, a breakthrough emerged when police, with assistance from Cold Justice, arrested Nichole Rice, Anita's former roommate. According to multiple sources, including the Minot Daily News, Rice was charged but maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings.

The trial, later moved to Grand Forks County due to widespread publicity, unveiled alleged confessions and strained relations between the roommates. Despite testimonies from friends and witnesses, Rice was acquitted in March 2025 after a jury found insufficient evidence for conviction.

The high-profile case will be revisited in Dateline's upcoming special, Murder in Minot, set to air on NBC on May 2, 2025, offering a closer look at the investigation and trial.

5 key insights about Anita Knutson's murder explored

1) The 2007 homicide stunned the community but remained unsolved for years

In June 2007, Anita Knutson, an 18-year-old college student, was found fatally stabbed in her locked apartment, a discovery that deeply unsettled the Minot, North Dakota, community. According to the Minot Daily News report, Anita's father entered her home using a spare key after being unable to contact her.

Authorities noted that there were no signs of robbery and that her purse remained untouched, raising early suspicions that the killer had access to the home. Despite initial efforts, the investigation stalled for nearly 15 years. Police continued to face challenges until a critical turning point emerged in 2022.

2) Nichole Rice's arrest came after a significant re-examination in 2022

In March 2022, the long-dormant case advanced when police arrested Nichole Rice, Anita Knutson's roommate at the time of the murder. As per the kfyrtv.com report dated March 14, 2025, former police chief John Klug stated at the press conference:

"I wish we could have solved this sooner, but at the same time, I’m glad to say that we have person responsible for the murder of Anita Knudson in custody."

The arrest followed a renewed investigation supported by Cold Justice on Oxygen. The team reviewed text messages, revisited crime scene details, and re-examined witness testimonies, all of which directed attention to Rice. Their findings, combined with inconsistencies in Rice's statements, led authorities to act after nearly 15 years of uncertainty.

3) Testimonies revealed prior conflicts and alleged confessions

During the trial, several witnesses described tensions between Anita Knutson and Nichole Rice, along with claims that Rice had confessed (Image via Getty)

Throughout the trial, multiple witnesses shared accounts of tensions between Anita Knutson and Nichole Rice, as well as alleged admissions made by Rice. According to a Court TV report dated March 20, 2025, Anita's adoptive mother testified that her daughter "was scared of Nichole" and had a lock installed on her bedroom door.

Furthermore, friends such as William May and Kristina Holler claimed Rice confessed to the killing at separate parties, often while intoxicated. May recalled Rice saying she "had killed Anita," although when sober, she allegedly denied remembering the statement.

Holler also testified that Rice described stabbing Anita after an argument about an alarm clock. These accounts became central to the prosecution's argument, though the defence questioned the reliability of intoxicated admissions.

4) The trial was moved due to concerns about fairness and pre-trial publicity

Given the extensive media coverage, including features on Cold Justice and regular local reporting, both the defence and prosecution requested that the trial be relocated. As noted in a The Jamestown Sun report dated June 28, 2024, Judge Richard Hagar agreed, ruling that public opinion could jeopardise a fair trial. He wrote:

"It is evident from the responses that prejudice against the defendant exists."

The trial was moved to Grand Forks County and officially began in January 2025. Despite years of speculation and media narratives, the move was intended to give both sides a chance to present their cases in an impartial setting, which eventually became a focal point as the jury deliberated.

5) Nichole Rice was acquitted, leaving unanswered questions about Anita Knutson's death

After a trial that lasted several weeks, the jury acquitted Nichole Rice in March 2025. According to a Court TV report dated March 26, 2025, the verdict was reached after considering conflicting evidence and testimonies.

Although prosecutors argued that Rice's inconsistent statements and alleged confessions pointed to guilt, the defence maintained that no direct evidence connected her to Anita Knutson's murder.

This outcome left many questions unresolved, as Anita Knutson's family and the broader community continue to seek clarity regarding the circumstances of her tragic death.

The unresolved case will be revisited in Dateline's special, Murder in Minot, which will air on NBC on May 2, 2025.

