Cassie Jo Stoddart’s murder: A complete timeline of events

16-year-old Cassie Jo Stoddart was brutally murdered while house-sitting for relatives in Bannock County, Idaho, on September 22, 2006. A student at Pocatello High School, Cassie had invited her boyfriend Matt Beckham over that evening before her classmates Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik joined them.

After departing, Draper and Adamcik made their way back to the house, interfered with the electrical system, and ultimately assaulted Cassie, inflicting around 29 stab wounds. The killers admitted being inspired by the slasher film Scream and had documented their plan and actions on videotape.

The crime scene initially showed no signs of forced entry, leading investigators to suspect someone Cassie Jo Stoddart knew. The case later gained renewed national attention with the Dateline NBC episode, titled The Secret in Black Rock Canyon.

It is airing again on April 27, 2025, revisiting the investigation that led authorities to Draper and Adamcik. Both perpetrators were ultimately sentenced to life without parole. Cassie’s tragic death continues to be remembered nearly two decades later.

Timeline explored: The events leading to Cassie Jo Stoddart’s murder

On September 22, 2006, Cassie Jo Stoddart, a junior at Pocatello High School known for her strong academic performance, was taking care of her relatives' home in Bannock County, Idaho. She invited her boyfriend Matt Beckham over that evening, and later, two classmates, Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik, also visited.

The group watched Kill Bill: Volume 2 before Draper and Adamcik left, claiming they were heading to a movie theatre. The two had secretly unlocked the basement door before leaving, setting the stage for their return.

Later that night, Draper and Adamcik reentered the house dressed in dark clothing and masks. They tampered with the electricity in an attempt to scare Cassie and Matt. After Matt left around 11:15 pm, Cassie was left alone.

Draper and Adamcik cut the power again, then ascended the stairs and attacked her, stabbing her approximately 29 times. 12 of the wounds were determined to be fatal, as per law enforcement reports.

The discovery of the crime scene

Cassie Jo Stoddart's body was discovered on September 24, 2006, by her relatives returning from their trip. Authorities initially found no signs of forced entry or robbery. Investigators considered Matt Beckham a suspect but ruled him out after a successful polygraph test and consistent statements.

Evidence, including fingerprints near the basement fuse box, shifted focus onto Draper and Adamcik. Their alibi unravelled when they failed to recall the details of the movie they claimed to have seen.

Eventually, Draper confessed and led investigators to Black Rock Canyon, where incriminating items, masks, knives, and a burned videotape were buried. The videotape contained recordings of the teenagers planning the murder and creating a "death list," as shown during their trials. Cassie Jo Stoddart was explicitly targeted, and the attack was influenced by horror films like Scream.

The arrests and trial

Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik were taken into custody on September 27, 2006, facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Draper's conviction was secured on April 17, 2007, while Adamcik was found guilty on June 8, 2007. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, along with an additional 30 years to life for conspiracy, according to court records.

Dateline NBC covers the case in the episode The Secret in Black Rock Canyon, detailing how Stoddart’s murder stunned the Pocatello community and how investigators pieced together the evidence leading to the killers.

Draper and Adamcik remain incarcerated at separate Idaho facilities. Nearly two decades later, Cassie Jo Stoddart’s story continues to be discussed in true crime circles, underscoring the devastating impact of the case.

