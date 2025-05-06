Where is Brian Daniel Freeman now? Details explored ahead of American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda

Brian Daniel Freeman made headlines after committing a brutal crime in Blue Earth, Minnesota, in 2012. According to CBS reports dated February 11 and March 11, 2013, Freeman broke into the home of his estranged wife wearing a mask and wielding a hammer. He fatally struck 37-year-old Christopher Fulmer and severely injured his wife, Candice Freeman, along with her two teenage daughters.

The attack caused Candice severe injuries, leading to the loss of one eye. Prosecutors charged Freeman with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree assault, to which he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison, although only 33 years would be served under state guidelines. Brian Daniel Freeman is currently incarcerated in the Minnesota Correctional Facility.

The crime's shocking nature drew media attention, leading to its portrayal in American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda. The episode, titled Christopher Fulmer, airs in the United States on May 6, 2025, with streaming options available on Discovery ID and Max.

The chilling case of Brian Daniel Freeman has resurfaced with renewed attention through American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda. The episode, titled Christopher Fulmer, aired on May 6, 2025. It examines the brutal hammer attack that left one man dead and others severely injured.

Camron Mahler portrays Freeman in the episode, dramatising the sequence of events that unfolded in Blue Earth, Minnesota.

The crime dates back to February 20, 2012. According to a CBS report dated February 11, 2013, Freeman, wearing a mask, entered the home where his estranged wife, Candice Freeman, and her daughters were staying with Christopher Fulmer.

Fueled by jealousy, Freeman used a hammer to fatally strike Fulmer, who was in bed at the time. He then viciously attacked Candice and her two teenage daughters, leaving them with life-threatening injuries. Authorities later confirmed Candice lost an eye, and both teenagers suffered skull fractures.

Authorities received a distressing 911 call around 12:30 a.m., during which a man later identified as Freeman made vague statements about a murder while screams were heard in the background. When officers arrived, they found Fulmer dead and Candice severely injured beside him.

As noted in the CBS report dated March 11, 2013, Freeman had left the scene but was soon arrested. Investigators recovered two masks and blood-soaked clothing in his vehicle.

Freeman’s sentencing and legal outcome

Brian Daniel Freeman admitted in court to second-degree intentional murder along with three charges of first-degree assault. He avoided a trial, where his attorney suggested he would have argued that the attack occurred in the "heat of passion" as per CBS, February 11, 2013.

Freeman accepted a plea deal that sentenced him to 49 and a half years behind bars. Of that, 33 years would be spent in prison, while the rest would fall under supervised release. He also faced a restitution order of nearly $17,000. Later, he challenged the harshness of the sentence through an appeal.

However, the court firmly rejected his appeal. Judges ruled that the punishment fit the crime. Given the number of victims and the brutality involved, they found no grounds for leniency. The court made it clear his actions did not warrant a lighter sentence.

Brian Daniel Freeman's current whereabouts

After sentencing, Freeman was moved to the Minnesota Correctional Facility–St. Cloud. The severity of his crimes ensured he would remain in a high-security prison. His punishment continues within the Minnesota correctional system, where he is still serving time.

Meanwhile, the chilling events of his case have resurfaced for a national audience. American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda has now revisited the story.

