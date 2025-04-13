Where are Candance Orrand Bush and Gary W. Bush Now? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Candance Orrand Bush and Gary W. Bush, convicted of orchestrating the murder of Lynn Orrand in 1982, are currently serving life sentences in Tennessee prisons. The pair were found guilty of first-degree murder in 2011, nearly three decades after Lynn's death.

Their convictions stemmed from a cold case investigation that uncovered evidence implicating them in the premeditated killing. Despite appeals challenging their convictions, the courts upheld their life sentences. The pair will be eligible for parole in 2044.

This crime will be documented in Oxygen's Fatal Family Feuds, an investigation into tragic family disputes that turned deadly. Airing on April 13, 2025, the show will review the circumstances behind Lynn Orrand's senseless murder and the criminal trial that held Candance Orrand Bush and Gary W. Bush accountable for their actions.

The murder and investigation

As per Justia, Lynn Orrand was killed on January 16, 1982, while hunting on his in-laws' land in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. At first, it was thought to be a hunting accident, and the case remained unsolved for decades. It was later found that Lynn's wife, Candance Orrand Bush, had plotted with her lover, Gary W. Bush, to have him murdered.

As per court documents, Candance coerced her younger brother, Kevin Patterson, into committing the crime. Kevin admitted to shooting Lynn and testified that Candance offered him $5,000 and a place to live for his family in return for committing the murder. Evidence presented during the trial included witness statements and forensic evidence connecting the defendants to the crime scene.

As per Justia, the investigation further discovered Candace's financial motivation. She garnered sizeable payoffs as the widow of Lynn following his demise, such as Social Security income and life insurance payments amounting to more than $100,000.

Trial and convictions of Candance Orrand Bush and Gary W. Bush

As per Justia, Candance Orrand Bush and Gary W. Bush were found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury trial and were sentenced to life in 2011. Prosecutors depended mostly on the testimony of Kevin Patterson, who explained how Candance had planned the murder with the active encouragement of Gary.

Kevin explained how Candance pushed Lynn into going hunting on the day of his death and coordinated his whereabouts with her relatives. In court, both defendants objected to evidence against them. Gary Bush contested that a recording of a phone call between himself and another party was inadmissible as evidence.

As per Justia, Candance Orrand Bush and Gary W. Bush objected to the testimony by Kevin Patterson, claiming it was uncorroborated and inadequate in upholding their convictions. Appellate courts overturned these objections and upheld their life sentences.

Parole eligibility and current status

As per Justia, Candance Orrand Bush and Gary W. Bush are still behind bars in state prisons in Tennessee. As part of their life sentences, they will be eligible for parole in 2044. Gary will be 99 years old, and Candace will be 91 by then. Their long sentences are a testament to the seriousness of their crimes and the effect Lynn Orrand's murder had on his family and community.

Oxygen's Fatal Family Feuds will delve deeper into this case.

