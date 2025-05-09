Where was Chilling Adventures of Sabrina filmed? All filming locations explored

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reinterpreted the classic Archie Comics heroine in a gothic horror context. The drama takes place in the spooky town of Greendale. It centres around half-witch, half-mortal teenager Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), held between the black arts and the mortal world. The heroine has to strike a balance between the complexity of her two identities as she fights demonic powers endangering the human world and her family.

The show threads a disturbing narrative full of mystery and suspense. It looks at ideas of identity, power, and the struggle between good and evil. Some important characters of the show are Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis), and Aunt Nehley (Miranda Otto).

The location of the series adds to the story and its premise. While Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on a fictional town, the actual filming sites include areas in British Columbia and Canada. The creators merged staging sets with real locations to create the special atmosphere of the show.

All the filming locations of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via Netflix)

1) Spellman Mortuary

Built on private land in North Langley, Sabrina lives with her aunts and cousin at the famous Spellman Mortuary. Rich in gothic design, the interiors were painstakingly constructed on soundstages to recreate a sinister atmosphere. The external shots were taken at 333 Gladwin Road in Abbotsford, offering the eerie façade known to fans.

2) Cerberus Books

Among the most significant locations in the series is Cerberus Books, Sabrina's preferred hangout. This bookshop was actually located at 5656, 176 Street in Cloverdale, Surrey, where filming took place. Originally utilized as Dann's Electronics' site, the building was transformed into the lovely but mysterious bookshop that is vital to the series.

3) Baxter High School

Two schools in Vancouver brought Baxter High School to life, which Sabrina and her friends attend. The exterior shots were filmed at Lord Strathcona Elementary School and David Lloyd George Elementary. These locations provided the classic school setting with a touch of vintage charm, aligning with the show's timeless aesthetic.

4) Greendale's Movie Theater

In the first episode, the Paramount Gentlemen's Club in New Westminster was used for filming the exterior shots of the Greendale's movie theater. The interior sequence of the movie theater took place inside the Vogue Theatre, an Art Deco construction from 1941. Combining several locations, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was able to produce a film environment evocative of the past.

5) Academy of Unseen Arts

The Academy of Unseen Arts, where Sabrina hones her magical abilities, was filmed at the old Coghlan Substation in Langley. This former power station, part of the BC Electric Railway provided the perfect eerie and ancient backdrop for the academy's exterior. The interiors were constructed on soundstages, allowing for the elaborate and mystical designs showcased in the series.

6) Theo Putnam's House

The Thomas Joseph Brown House, located at 13275, Colebrook Road in Surrey, portrays Theo Putnam's residence. This early 1900s homestead, with its wraparound veranda, adds to the show's vintage and rustic feel. The house has also appeared in other productions, including Supernatural and The X-Files.

7) Enchanted Hanging Tree

Filming took place in the meadows of Redwood Park in South Surrey. This park provided the haunting natural setting needed for key moments in the series. Redwood Park is known for its wide variety of tree species and quiet walking trails.

Beyond these primary sites, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina utilized various other locations to bring Greendale to life. Riverdale in North Langley served as the production's base, facilitating the shooting of numerous interior scenes.

Other notable locations include:

Britannia Mine Museum in Britannia Beach, used for the mine scenes.

Cypress Park Market, located in West Vancouver, was featured in the second episode.

The series utilized Applebarn Pumpkin Farm in Abbotsford and a private farm in Surrey for various outdoor scenes.

The series utilized diverse natural settings such as Panther Paintball in Surrey, Belcarra Regional Park, and Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa developed the supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina based on the Archie Comics character. Comprising two seasons broken in half, the show comprises 36 episodes total. Its launch date was October 26, 2018; it ended on December 31, 2020. Netlfix cancelled the show in 2020.

