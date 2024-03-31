Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor, Chance Perdomo, passes away at 27

British actor, Chance Perdomo, known for having worked in series like Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, passed away in a motorcycle accident on March 30, 2024. The 27-year-old actor's death was confirmed by his publicist in a statement to Variety:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident."

Since he died in a motorcycle accident, fans were reminded of one of his last social media posts, captioned "Day 77. Final calm before storm." The carousel of pictures he posted included a few selfies and a picture of a black motorcycle with brown leather trim. His death in a motorcycle accident just days after this post has left many shocked and saddened.

Chance Perdomo received his first nomination for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for playing the lead role (Jerome) in the BBC Three drama film, Killed by My Debt. He played Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2018. Gen V's Andre Anderson was his most recent television role.

Actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27 in a motorbike accident

Chance Perdomo's family confirmed the news of his passing through his publicist in a statement to Variety. They expressed their grief over his "untimely passing" in a bike accident. They also confirmed that besides Perdomo, no one else was involved in the accident, requesting privacy at this time:

"Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The producer of the Prime Video's Gen V also expressed grief, saying:

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

He said it was hard to even imagine Perdono "in the past tense" and didn't make sense.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor (Image via chance_perdomo@Instagram)

A spokesperson from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also spoke on behalf of the companies:

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

Chance Perdomo was raised in Southampton, England, but was born in Los Angeles. Despite his desire to pursue law after graduation, he chose to pursue acting. His professional career started when he joined London's National Youth Theater.

Perdomo most recently starred as Luke's best friend and popular student Andre Anderson in Prime Video's Gen V, a superhero spinoff of The Boys. Anderson possesses the ability to manipulate magnetism. His co-actors in the series were Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and London Thor. In light of the tragedy, production for Season 2 has reportedly been delayed.