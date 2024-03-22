Sony Pictures announces Spider-Verse YouTube short release date: All to know

Fans of Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse Universe are in for good news — Sony Pictures has just announced a new project to be released. This upcoming addition to the franchise is going to be an animated short, unlike the long feature films fans have come to expect from the Spider-Verse universe.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, was initially released in 2023. It it is now set to release on the studio's YouTube channel on March 27, at 6 am Pacific Time.

The story delves into Miles' attempts to balance his personal life with his superheroic persona - a classic dilemma that viewers have come to expect from different iterations of Spider-Man.

New Spider-Verse story delves into mental-health side of superhero crime-fighting

This animated short film provides viewers with a sneak peek into Spider-Man's life, especially the teenage aspect of it. In it, Miles navigates the adolescent landscape of high school whilst attempting to balance his responsibilities as a student, a friend, and a teenager coming of age.

The movie ups the ante with his regular crime-fighting shenanigans and shows the mental toll of dealing with the same. Also showcased are other prominent characters like Miles' father. The story offers a much-needed insight into Miles' mental state, who has a massive panic attack.

The new Spider-Verse story is going to be a part of a collaboration with the Kevin Love Fund and its new mental-health-focused plan "The Hero Within". According to Variety, this lesson plan is set to take the interactive route towards understanding mental health issues and awareness. As a part of this, students will be invited to talk about their own stories using a storyboard activity.

Spider-Verse Story will help viewers come to terms with their own mental health by following a role model

According to Kevin Love, who is not only a proficient basketball player but also a passionate advocate for mental health, the upcoming series is set to motivate conversations among loved ones about their mental state.

In his words to Variety:

"My hope for the short film would be for everyone, especially young people, to understand that your feelings are valid and that you are not alone in this."

Additionally, he talks about Miles' confidante in the film, saying everyone needs such a friend:

"He is able to take a walk with his dad and express what he’s going through. We can all learn from that – how important it is to reach out to someone, express your true emotions, speak your truth and not hold everything inside."

By making his troubles relatable and accessible to the young adult audience, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story showcases through Miles that reaching out and asking for help is an act of courage itself.