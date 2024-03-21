10 strongest characters from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took fans back to the realm of alternate universes. Although Marvel fans have become well-acquainted with the concept of the "multiverse" by now, this 2023 movie proves that the fascination is still alive and well. A lot of it has to do with the distinct visual representations imagined by the skilled design team, which ensures that each universe has something unique to offer.

Now, when it comes to storylines dealing with alternate universes, it is only natural to be presented with a slew of interesting characters, each of whom has a significant role. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse certainly fared well in that aspect.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse didn't only bring back familiar characters from the prequel, but also introduced different versions of Spider-Man and multiple villains. While it is true that each well-developed character exhibited different powers and abilities, some characters were clearly more powerful than others.

10 powerful characters from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse who you wouldn't want as your nemesis

1) Spider-Man: Miles Morales

As the protagonist of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles is struggling to play the perfect superhero while keeping his identity a secret. Even though his heart is in the right place, he does have a habit of making things worse.

Having said that, Miles has come a long way in terms of honing his powers. He displays new abilities like stealth camouflage and electricity powers, both of which place him higher in the ranks as compared to the other Spider-Man variations. He will likely find ways to become stronger to stop the "canon event" of his father's death.

2) The Spot: Dr. Jonathan Ohnn

In the beginning of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Spot didn't seem like that much of a threat. However, when he set his mind on becoming a worthy opponent for Spider-Man, things escalated fast and not in a good way.

It is one thing to travel through the multiverse with the help of advanced tech but it is another power entirely, to not need any. This dimension-travelling supervillain is on a revenge-fueled journey to gain more power, and will surely become a big problem for Miles and the Spider Society in the third movie.

3) Spider-Man 2099: Miguel O'Hara

Hardened by his tragic backstory, it is easy to see why Miguel is the way he is in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He doesn't mince his words because he understands what's at stake.

When he tries to stop Miles from leaving, it becomes apparent that he is one of the few who actually has the power to do so. Even with Miles' newly developed abilities, it was a close fight between the two. As the leader of the Spider-Society, it is quite likely that Spider-Man 2099 will showcase more of his fighting prowess in the next movie.

4) Spider-Woman: Jessica Drew

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has no dearth of cool superheroes and Spider-Woman definitely ranks high on the list. It is impressive that she can use that magnificent motorcycle as an extension of herself in battle. Also, let's not forget that she is O'Hara's right hand, which means that she can hold her own even in the presence of powerful villains.

5) Spider-Punk: Hobie Brown

It would be a difficult task not to be fascinated by a superhero who uses a musical instrument as a weapon. Even Miles himself remarks on how cool Hobie is in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Intelligent and strong, Spider-Funk comes to the aid of the gang multiple times. He also helps Miles develop his electrical powers by reminding him to focus on his palms.

6) Spider-Woman: Gwen Stacy

Gwen and Miles share a strong connection so it was only natural for her to play a key role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Her rhythmic skills allow her to use highly complicated web assaults to defeat powerful enemies. It also becomes apparent in this movie that meeting Jessica Drew was a nudge in the right direction as her abilities blossom under Drew's tutelage.

7) Spider-Man India: Pavitr Prabhakar

It is impossible to bring Pavitr's competence into question when he casually remarks that the six months he has spent as Spider-Man India have been a breeze. Like many other variations of Spider-Man, Pavitr also displays a wicked sense of humor.

Agile and intelligent, he uses bangle-shaped web slingers to defeat his enemies. Since his fight with The Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse didn't exactly go as planned, it is likely to motivate him to further develop his skills.

8) The Vulture: Adriano Tumino

The exciting fight sequence in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse between The Vulture and the trio of Gwen, Miguel, and Jessica was a real treat to watch. The Renaissance-style artwork really did add to the visual appeal.

The Vulture's hammerspace ability is impressive, to say the least. Also, when three superheroes need to band together to take down one villain, it says a lot about his strength.

9) Scarlet Spider: Ben Reilly

Although fans see only snatches of Scarlet Spider in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, his character does capture the attention of the viewer. As a comic relief, Scarlet Spider provides a breath of fresh air. But fans must not doubt his fighting prowess, as he is one of the two heroes to join Miguel on his hunt for Miles towards the end of the movie.

10) The Prowler: Miles G. Morales

One of the most shocking plot twists in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is when Spider-Man finds out that Miles Morales of Earth-42 is the Prowler. He comes across a hardened version of Miles who has given up on doing the right thing. Like the other versions of Prowles, Miles of Earth-42 also seems to be heavily equipped with advanced tech that would give him an advantage in a fight.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened up a treasure trove of interesting new heroes and villains, however, these 10 characters take the cake in terms of being the most powerful.