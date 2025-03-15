"Troye just texted me the other day" - Ross Lynch says he wants to maintain a "friendly relationship" with Troye Sivan

Actor Ross Lynch recently addressed his relationship with Troye Sivan while appearing in an episode of Therapuss on February 15, 2025, hosted by Jake Shane. Notably, Ross and Troye collaborated around two years ago where the former appeared in the music video for Sivan’s single, One of Your Girls.

While the duo spoke on various topics, Shane referred to Lynch’s collaborations, questioning how he felt working with Troye Sivan. Ross responded by saying:

“It was great. Troye just texted me the other day, I think he’s meaning to send me something. Hopefully it’s a cool shirt because he sent me a shirt one time and I wear it all the time.”

Jake Shane then asked Ross Lynch to reveal more details about the shirt and the latter said in his reply that it was possibly from Troye’s new album. Jake praised the album and Ross continued:

“It’s incredible. I’m really happy to have collaborated with Troye and I hope to honestly be able to like you know have a friendly relationship with him moving forward because he I think he’s a great person and I love his family.”

Ross Lynch also recalled the time when his family members, alongside Troye Sivan’s parents, were in London, and a private show was organized by Sivan for them during soundcheck. Lynch said that he and Troye’s parents were dancing in the front row and that it was a “great moment.”

Shane questioned Lynch if he was surprised by the reaction received by the music video of One of Your Girls and Ross agreed to the same, saying that it was a moment when he realized that Troye’s album Something to Give Each Other was up to the mark.

One of Your Girls music video: Ross Lynch speaks up

The music video of One of Your Girls came out in October 2023, and grabbed a lot of attention for a specific moment when Ross Lynch appeared shirtless as Troye Sivan was spotted giving him a lap dance at the same time.

Gordon von Steiner served as a cinematographer for the music video and it was choreographed by Sergio Reis. The video has received more than 40 million views as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Ross appeared for an interview with Pink News in September last year, where he addressed if he had any objection to being a part of the music video. Lynch responded by saying that he had no issues and added:

“I like to collaborate, I like to play creatively.”

Lynch also recalled that while they were filming the music video, everyone working on it was kind to him and told him to approach them if he felt uncomfortable. Speaking of the response from the LGBTQ+ community to the music video, Ross said:

“It’s great. I’m into it. I think it’s awesome. Love is a wonderful thing, and the more we can love, the better.”

Ross Lynch has also pursued a career as a singer over the years and has been a member of bands like R5 and The Driver Era. The latter also collaborates with his brother Rocky and the duo’s last major project was an EP, Live at the Geek, which was released back in December 2023.

