Where is Daniel Bessey now? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Daniel Bessey is currently serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole. He is incarcerated at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City, Colorado, for the 2012 murders of Sarah Beasley and John Salazar in Monte Vista, Colorado.

According to The Denver Post report dated July 28, 2021, Daniel Bessey had fathered a child with Beasley. On February 12, he arrived at the victim's home and fatally shot Salazar in the driveway. Then, he entered the house and shot Beasley in front of her three young sons.

As per The Cinemaholic report dated April 9, 2021, cellphone data placed Bessey near the crime scene, contradicting his alibi. Bessey's case is being revisited in season 2 of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen, which explores deadly conflicts within families.

At trial, prosecutors used Daniel Bessey’s cellphone data and a recovered flashlight to link him to the crime scene

Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen season 2 is set to revisit the chilling case of Daniel Bessey, convicted in 2014 for a double homicide that left a community shaken.

The show explores conflicts within families that end in fatal violence. This episode focuses on the events that led to the deaths of 29-year-old Sarah Beasley and 54-year-old John Salazar.

Sarah Beasley had three children and shared a home with Salazar, who worked as a janitor at a local elementary school.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain report dated December 23, 2014, prosecutors revealed that Daniel Bessey showed up at the home in the early morning hours and shot Salazar outside. He then entered the house and shot Beasley in front of her three sons, aged 8, 6, and 2 at the time.

One of the biggest breaks in the case against Daniel Bessey came from his cellphone. He told police he was in Montrose that night, which is roughly a three-hour drive from the crime scene. However, his phone had pinged off a tower near Gunnison, and that location was much closer to Monte Vista.

That alone raised serious doubts. Then, a flashlight was found at the scene. Prosecutors said it linked him directly to the killings. According to The Cinemaholic report dated April 9, 2021, both pieces of evidence played a major role in building the case.

Investigators focused on custody disputes and a staged crime scene

Authorities initially considered a drug-related motive when they discovered a message spray-painted on the home that read, ‘My drugs are not free." However, as reported by 9News on February 14, 2012, no drugs were found, ruling out that angle.

Attention soon turned to Daniel Bessey, who had an ongoing custody dispute with Beasley. After inconsistencies were found in his alibi and location records, he was arrested nearly a year later in Oklahoma in January 2013.

At trial, prosecutors argued that Bessey’s motive stemmed from personal tensions, not drugs or robbery. Though the murder weapon was never recovered, the available evidence was strong. Cellphone tower data and physical items from the scene were deemed sufficient for his conviction.

Daniel Bessey’s current status and Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Daniel Bessey was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, burglary, criminal mischief, and multiple counts of child abuse and reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, along with an additional 32-year sentence for burglary.

Family members of the victims testified during sentencing.

Johnny Salazar, the eldest son of John Salazar, expressed relief over the verdict, as per The Denver Post report dated July 28, 2021.

“Justice has been served,” he stated.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain report dated December 23, 2014, Beasley’s mother also addressed the court, saying:

“She was my only daughter and she was so beautiful.”

The upcoming episode of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen will delve into this tragic case. It will explore how a family conflict escalated into a deadly confrontation, aligning with the show’s premise of examining familial ties turned fatal.

