Fatal Family Feuds season 2 episode 7: A detailed case overview

Oxygen's Fatal Family Feuds season 2 episode 7, released on March 30, 2025, took a look at the murder of 70-year-old Pauline Devor. Pauline, who was also known as Polly, was shot to death on June 14, 2007, at her house in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Her husband, Bob Devor, reported the disappearance to the police the next day.

Ad

As they began investigating the disappearance, police found out that Pauline and her 47-year-old daughter, Delores "Dee" Eggert, had a strained relationship. They believed that this was a major motive in the disappearance of Pauline Devor. In 2009, a woman named Monica Bautista contacted the police, admitting to having contributed to the crime.

Soon, investigators discovered that Eggert shot her mother to death, burned her body, and dumped it on the family's rural farm in Northwest Washington County.

Ad

Trending

Fatal Family Feuds, season 2, episode 7, explores the complete investigation behind Pauline Devor's murder. The episode titled Hell on the Range was released on Oxygen on Sunday, and its official synopsis reads:

"An unusual 911 call leaves investigators sorting fact from fiction in the search for a missing mother; while police begin to expect the worst, an illicit affair at the heart of the victim's family reveals a daughter with something to hide."

Ad

Fatal Family Feuds season 2 episode 7: What happened to Pauline Devor?

Fatal Family Feuds explores the story of Pauline Devor's disappearance (Image via Pexels)

When Bob Devor returned from a business trip on June 15, 2007, he found his Arkansas house had been robbed and that his wife, 70-year-old Pauline Devor, was missing. He called 911 to inform them about her disappearance and also reported that $7000 as well as 14 guns were missing from the home.

Ad

The authorities who arrived at the scene and investigated the crime discovered two bullet holes in a wall. However, that was all they found, and while they did continue the investigation into Pauline's disappearance, they didn't find a lot of evidence.

The case went cold for two years when a woman named Monica Bautista reached out to them in 2009. She admitted to having been involved in Pauline Devor's murder with Delores Jean Eggert, Pauline's daughter and Bob's step-daughter.

Ad

Delores, who was 47 at the time, reportedly had a strained relationship with her mother, as explored on Fatal Family Feuds. Monica told the police that she and Eggert persuaded Pauline to visit a farm in Northwest Washington County.

She confessed that at the rural location, Delores tried to shoot her mother, but after the gun jammed, the two women got into a fight, and Monica hit Polly in the head with a stick. She added that Delores then used a tire iron to beat her mother unconscious before getting another weapon and shooting her three times in the chest.

Ad

Monica also directed them towards the Devor family ranch in April 2009, where they located Pauline's remains, as shown on Fatal Family Feuds. The farm was located in Northwest Washington County near Cincinnati, and had human remains, including parts of the skeleton and dental crowns belonging to Pauline Devor.

Delores Jean Eggert had a s*xual relationship with her stepfather, Bob Devor

Fatal Family Feuds' subject Delores had a s*xual relationship with her stepfather (Image via Pexels)

As authorities dove deeper into Delores Jean Eggert's life, they discovered that she'd had a s*xual relationship with her mother's husband, Bob Devor, a year before Pauline's death.

Ad

Amy Driver, the Deputy Prosecutor, Washington County Prosecutor's office, claimed that Delores only had the affair with Bob due to her "anger and hatred towards her mother, according to Oxygen.

The publication also quoted Senior Deputy Prosecutor for the Washington County Prosecutor's Office, Denis Dean, discussing why Bob would want his wife dead. Dean stated that Bob was "tired of Polly's gambling habits" and her "reckless spending." He added that Bob Devor was "afraid that the family fortune was going to be depleted if Polly remained alive."

Ad

Fatal Family Feuds subject Jean Eggert was found guilty of the murder of Pauline Devor (Image via Pexels)

After Monica Bautista admitted her involvement in the murder in 2009, they tapped her with a voice recorder. As per the official case file, when Monica met her at a Walmart parking lot on April 13, 2009, Delores encouraged her to stick to her earlier story. Delores also said that her step-father would hire an attorney for her.

Ad

When the authorities tapped into Delores' phone, they heard her saying to a woman that she had dumped some of Pauline's remains in a river.

Dolores Eggert, Monica Bautista, and Rob Devor were arrested and found guilty

Dolores Jean Eggert pleaded guilty to beating and shooting her mother to death during her trial held in August 2010. As per Oxygen, she reached a plea agreement in August 2010 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Bob Devor was arrested on August 16, 2010, for his involvement in tampering with the evidence and fabricating the crime scene.

Ad

Fatal Family Feuds took a detailed look at Pauline's murder (Image via Pexels)

He was charged with a $15,000 fine and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on February 25, 2011. As reported by Oxygen, Bob Devor died of cancer while serving his sentence in prison in 2014.

Ad

As per the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Monica Bautista posted a $10,000 bond and received her bail from the Benton County Jail in Arkansas.

Check our other articles to learn more details about other cases of Fatal Family Feuds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback