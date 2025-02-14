Where is David Smith now? All about Susan Smith's ex-husband ahead of Dateline on NBC

David Smith takes center stage in the NBC Dateline episode Return to the Lake, which aired on February 14, 2025. The episode revisits the case of Susan Smith, who drowned their two sons in October 1994 in South Carolina. Initially, she claimed they had been abducted, and David Smith stood by her, unaware of the truth. When her confession came to light, he was left devastated.

The Dateline episode includes an exclusive interview where David Smith reflects on the events and their lasting impact. Currently, he resides in Spartanburg, South Carolina, working as an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart, a role he has held since December 2021.

David Smith never considered the possibility that Susan was responsible for their children's deaths until she admitted to the crime herself

David Smith was unaware of his wife’s involvement in the disappearance of their two sons until November 3, 1994, when she confessed to drowning them in South Carolina’s John D. Long Lake. Before admitting the truth, Susan Smith alleged that a man had stolen her car while her two sons, Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months, were still inside.

She spent nine days pleading for their safe return on national television. However, as inconsistencies in her story surfaced, she admitted to deliberately letting the car roll into the lake with the children strapped in their seats. Authorities later determined that Susan had committed the act because she was involved with a man who did not want children as per People.

Born and raised in Union, South Carolina, David Smith married Susan Vaughan in 1991. Over the next two years, they welcomed their two sons. In October 1994, their family was torn apart when Susan ended the lives of their children. The case drew significant public attention due to her false claims and later confession. In 1995, she was found guilty and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

During Susan’s trial, David Smith admitted to having thoughts of taking justice into his own hands.

“I used to sit there and look at the back of her head and then look at where the bailiffs were, the officers were and think about killing her. How quick could I get to her?

He continued:

"Could I reach her before that officer reaches me or could I get to her before that person would jump in front of me before I got my hands on her?” he stated in an interview with Today.

That same year, he finalized his divorce from Susan and focused on rebuilding his life. He later authored Beyond All Reason: My Life With Susan Smith, detailing their relationship and the impact of her actions.

Following his divorce, David Smith moved forward with his personal life. He began dating Tiffany, whom he eventually married in 2003. Before tying the knot, he and Tiffany welcomed their daughter, Savannah, in 2001. Prior to marrying Tiffany, David was briefly involved with another woman, which led to the birth of his son, Nicholas, in January 2003. Together, David and Tiffany have built a stable life, with David focusing on his responsibilities as a father.

As Susan's parole hearing approached in November 2024, David Smith publicly opposed her potential release. As reported by People on February 14, 2025:

"I don't think she'll ever be rehabilitated...I don't think she's, even to me, she's never been really sorry for what she did.”

He further stated that he does not believe Susan has ever shown genuine remorse or that she could be rehabilitated. Despite this, he has said that he forgave her for his peace of mind.

Currently living in Spartanburg, South Carolina, David Smith has been employed as an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart since December 2021. Though he keeps a low profile, he continues to cherish the memory of Michael and Alex.

As per Cinemaholic's February 14 article, David has shared that certain songs bring back memories of his late sons, and he still grapples with the loss. He also expressed concerns about ever running into Susan should she be released in the future. He said:

“What scares me is that she would get out and then running into her somewhere in the local Walmart or the local store somewhere. Because I don’t wanna see her. I don’t ever want to have to face her in public like that.”

David Smith continues to live a private life, dedicating himself to his family while keeping the memories of his sons alive. Despite the years that have passed, he remains committed to ensuring that Susan remains incarcerated for the crime that changed his life forever.

