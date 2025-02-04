Where is Jan Sandlin now? Details about Burden of Guilt subject, explored 

Jan Sandlin remains at the center of a decades-old case that gained renewed attention through the Paramount+ docuseries Burden of Guilt. The three-part true-crime series, which premiered on February 4, 2025, explores Tracyraquel Berns' search for the truth behind the 1971 death of her baby brother, Matthew Golder.

At just two years old, Berns was blamed for the infant's death, a claim that remained uncontested for years. Her investigation into the incident led to revelations that shifted the narrative surrounding the case.

The authorities indicted Jan Sandlin on felony murder charges in 1997 while he was already serving time for other offenses. Prosecutors alleged new evidence connected him to Matthew’s death, overturning the original ruling of an accident. Jan Sandlin, who has spent years contesting the accusations against him, remains incarcerated at the Marion Correctional Institution in Florida.

He has also been linked to other crimes, including the unsolved 1972 killing of Officer William David Corn, though no official suspects have been named in that case.

Jan Sandlin is currently serving a life sentence at Marion Correctional Institution in Florida following multiple convictions related to the 1971 death of four-month-old Matthew Golder.

The case, which was initially ruled an accident, resurfaced decades later, leading to his indictment in 1997. His conviction was the result of multiple trials, where new forensic evidence played a crucial role in shifting the initial narrative surrounding the infant’s death.

According to Cinemaholic's February 4, 2025, article, Sandlin was living with his partner, Kathie Almon, and her two children, Matthew and Tracyraquel. When Matthew was found unconscious in December 1971, Sandlin alleged that two-year-old Tracyraquel had picked up her younger brother and thrown him from the crib, leading to his fatal injuries.

This explanation remained unchallenged for years until Tracy, as an adult, pursued the case further. Authorities reopened the investigation, exhumed Matthew’s body, and found injuries inconsistent with Sandlin’s original claims.

During the legal proceedings, prosecutors presented a theory that Sandlin, believing Matthew to be the son of Kathie’s former husband, reacted violently. The case against him resulted in three separate trials. The first conviction in 1998 sentenced him to life in prison, but it was overturned on appeal due to jury procedural issues.

In 2000, he was convicted again, but his defense claimed ineffective counsel, leading to a third trial in 2001, where he was once again found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Beyond Matthew’s case, Sandlin has been linked to other crimes, including allegations of abuse toward Tracy and suspicions regarding the 1972 death of Officer William David Corn. However, no formal charges were brought against him for the latter case.

As per Cinemaholic's February 4, 2025, article, Kathie Almon later stated that Sandlin manipulated her regarding Matthew’s death and that she was unaware of critical details. Despite these accusations, Sandlin maintains his innocence, denying any involvement in Matthew’s death or the other crimes attributed to him.

What is Burden of Guilt about?

Jan Sandlin’s story is explored in Burden of Guilt, a three-part docuseries on Paramount+ that examines the case through interviews, forensic analysis, and court records. Sandlin, who remains behind bars, continues to contest the allegations, but the legal decisions against him have solidified his place in the justice system.

Each episode of Burden of Guilt examines a different phase of the case. Mishap or Murder? revisits the initial circumstances of Matthew’s death. A Case for Justice explores the reopening of the investigation, and The Final Reckoning addresses the legal outcomes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A woman blamed for her baby brother’s unexplained death discovers that it may have been murder."

Burden of Guilt is available for streaming on Paramount+.

