Where are John Makris, Jesus Trevino, and James Villeda now? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

John Makris, Jesus Trevino, and James Villeda were involved in the murder case of Laura Grillo. John Makris is already serving a life term at Coffield Unit for masterminding the killing of his fiancée, Laura Grillo, on November 13, 2015, only a few days ahead of their wedding, as per Moviedelic.

Jesus Trevino, who was an accomplice to the crime, is also sentenced to a life term without parole at Ferguson Unit for capital murder. James Villeda, a witness against the two men, took a plea bargain and is serving 25 years J. Dale Wainwright Unit.

This case is featured in the true-crime limited series Bad Romance season 2 episode 1, titled No Tomorrow. The episode is set to be aired on ABC on March 25, 2025, at 10:01 pm ET.

John Makris: Life in prison

According to an ABC News report dated March 25, 2025, John Makris was found guilty of capital murder in 2018 for his involvement in the murder of Laura Grillo. The case showed that he had planned a murder-for-hire scheme to kill Laura, who was about to marry him a week after the day she died.

Evidence that was produced during the trial revealed that John Makris was upset with Laura's intentions to break up with him after she sent him an email stating that she was not happy. After that, he reportedly hired Trevino for $15,000 to kill her, as per Moviedelic. According to ABC News, Makris's trial also involved the testimony of Villeda, who explained how he had helped Trevino commit the crime.

Villeda testified that they had tried to murder Laura several times before finally managing on November 13, 2015. Following his conviction, John Makris was sentenced to life without parole and is now imprisoned at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas.

According to ABC News, John Makris has attempted to appeal his conviction, but such appeals have been rejected. His fight to gain custody of his daughter to his mother was unsuccessful as well. The girl was adopted by Laura's best friend, Nabor, after the former's death.

Jesus Trevino: Life behind bars

According to ABC News, Jesus Trevino was indicted of capital murder for his role in the death of Laura Grillo. His trial opened in February 2019, where evidence against him was introduced, including testimony from witnesses who alleged that he had been outlining murder plans with them. Trevino was also not registered as a s*x offender before his arrest.

According to Moviedelic, during the trial, Villeda testified that Trevino had employed a security passcode to enter Laura's residence on the day of the murder. He said Trevino had paid him $1,000 for organizing a getaway vehicle after the crime had been committed.

As per the same outlet, Trevino was eventually convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He is serving his sentence at the Ferguson Unit in Midway, Texas. Though he has tried several times to appeal his conviction, none have succeeded.

James Villeda: Plea agreement and jail time

According to Moviedelic, James Villeda was instrumental in the prosecution of both Trevino and John Makris through his testimonies in the trials. He was initially a participant in the crime as an accessory but later entered a plea agreement in return for cooperating with authorities.

Villeda testified that he drove Trevino to and from the house of Laura on the night of her murder and explained how he assisted in arranging the crime. As per ABC News, in conjunction with his plea deal, Villeda was sentenced to 25 years in prison and remains an inmate at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady, Texas.

He will be eligible for parole in 2028.

