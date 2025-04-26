Where does Josh Duhamel stay? Everything to know about the place where the Ransom Canyon star lives

Ransom Canyon is a western TV series that premiered on Netflix on April 17, 2025. Set in a small Texas town, the series revolves around rancher Staten Kirkland, played by Josh Duhamel. The series explores his quest for justice after the tragic loss of his family.

The story blends romance, mystery, and drama, pulling the audience into a world of complicated relationships and high-stakes land battles.

Many fans of Josh Duhamel's personal life have questioned where the actor resides. Josh has spoken candidly about his modest, remote house, which he calls his "doomsday cabin."

Nestled in Minnesota's woods, his cabin is a getaway far from the hectic Hollywood life. The cabin is located in a serene lakeside setting. Josh has spent years cultivating the property, making it a special and personal retreat for his family. He shares the house with his wife, Audra Mari, and their young son, Shepherd, and his elder son, Axl, from a prior marriage.

The actor’s love for nature and simpler living is evident in his rustic Minnesota home. Built with his own hands, this cabin serves as a functional retreat, reflecting his appreciation for a quieter lifestyle and connection to the land.

Josh Duhamel: The Ransom Canyon star lives in his 'doomsday cabin'

Josh Duhamel’s home, known as his "doomsday cabin," is situated in the woods of Minnesota, about 40 miles from the nearest town. Embracing a rustic lifestyle, the actor has built the cabin on 26 acres of land near a small lake.

According to Duhamel, this secluded retreat offers him a break from the limelight and provides his family with an opportunity to connect with nature. Duhamel said in an interview with The Mirror US, published on April 25, 2025:

"We're about 40 minutes from civilization. It's an exhale whenever we get here. And then after that you venture even deeper into the forest."

The cabin's rustic charm

The cabin, a small red building with a stone chimney, sits right on the water and resembles a painting by artist Terry Redlin. Josh has spent over 15 years developing the property, from clearing land to adding basic amenities like plumbing.

Early on, the family lived with very few comforts, using outhouses and washing dishes in the lake. Despite these challenges, Josh feels deeply connected to the land, describing the process as both fulfilling and grounding.

"We were basically homesteading the first 12 years. For the longest time we didn't have plumbing. We were using outhouses and washing dishes in the lake. I feel so connected to it - I didn't just buy the place, I shaped this place. While we've made a lot of improvements, you still feel like you're roughing it, and I love that," he shared.

Josh’s passion for his cabin extends to the lifestyle it supports. The property is a "big playground" for his children, where they engage in outdoor activities like catching frogs and collecting sticks. Duhamel emphasizes the importance of this kind of experience for his children, especially in an era where technology often dominates their lives.

He expressed in the same US Mirror interview:

"Here my kids get to be kids - catching frogs, collecting sticks. They come home and they're filthy, and I think that's so good for them. These days there's so much anger in the world, and I think it's because people are on their phones, getting caught up in whatever they're being fed through their devices as opposed to being outside connecting with the world."

More about Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon follows rancher Staten Kirkland, who is grieving the loss of his son and trying to find out what caused his death. The show's themes of family, legacy, and land control fit Josh Duhamel's real-life passion for homesteading.

Josh's character, Staten, struggles to manage his ranch. However, his relationship to the land mirrors his personal life, where he has worked hard to create a simple, self-sufficient home.

As he faces the death of his wife and child, Staten Kirkland's path in Ransom Canyon is emotionally rich, reflecting his attempts to put his life back together. Similarly, Josh's actual Minnesota retreat offers him space to interact with his own sense of peace and goal.

The landscape of Ransom Canyon plays a significant role in shaping the narrative. Its sprawling vistas and isolated ranches reflect the emotional stakes of the characters’ lives. The rugged terrain mirrors the internal struggles of Staten and others as they fight for their families and legacies.

You can watch Ransom Canyon exclusively on Netflix.

