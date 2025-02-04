Where is Kathie Almon now? All about Tracy Raquel Berns’ mother from Burden of Guilt

Kathie Almon is a central figure in Burden of Guilt, a three-part true-crime docuseries that premiered on Paramount+ on February 4, 2025. The series follows Tracyraquel Berns’ decades-long search for the truth about her baby brother, Matthew Golder, whose sudden death in 1971 was initially ruled an accident. Tracyraquel was only two years old then but later uncovered troubling details about the case, leading to a legal battle and shocking revelations about her family’s past.

According to thecinemaholic.com, on February 4, 2025, Kathie Almon now resides in rural Georgia with her sister, Sheila Almon. When asked for a statement regarding her daughter’s claims, Kathie declined to comment directly, maintaining that Tracyraquel had fabricated allegations of abuse.

In the first episode of Burden of Guilt, titled Mishap or Murder?, the docuseries examines how Matthew’s death unfolded. Kathie Almon, then living in Decatur, Georgia, returned home one day to find her four-month-old son unresponsive. Despite her immediate call for emergency assistance, Matthew could not be saved.

Over the years, Tracyraquel questioned the circumstances surrounding his death, believing she had been wrongly blamed. Her investigation ultimately led to Jan Sandlin’s conviction.

Kathie Almon remains estranged from Tracyraquel and has shown no interest in reconciliation

Kathie Almon currently resides in rural Georgia with her sister, Sheila Almon. She distanced herself from the allegations made by her daughter, Tracyraquel Berns, regarding the circumstances of her son Matthew Golder’s death. When approached for a statement after Jan Sandlin’s conviction, Kathie denied the claims, stating that Tracyraquel had been lying.

Instead of responding directly, she allowed her sister to speak on her behalf. According to thecinemaholic.com, on February 4, 2025, Sheila Almon asserted that the alleged abuse Tracyraquel suffered in her childhood was exaggerated and that Jan Sandlin had only spanked her once for smoking cigarettes. Kathie Almon has remained largely out of the public eye since the trial and has not tried to reconnect with her daughter.

Burden of Guilt on Paramount+ explores Tracyraquel’s journey to uncover the truth about her brother’s death when she was two years old. In 1971, Kathie Almon lived in Decatur, Georgia, with her two children and her partner, Jan Sandlin. On December 27, 1971, she returned home after running errands to find her infant son, Matthew, unresponsive on the floor.

Jan told her that Tracyraquel, then a toddler, had thrown the baby from the crib, potentially causing fatal injuries. Despite immediate medical intervention, Matthew did not survive, and his death was initially ruled an accident. Following Matthew’s passing, Kathie struggled with her mental health. A few months later, she attempted to take her own life by jumping from a balcony while Tracyraquel watched, as per thecinemaholic.com.

She survived but suffered severe injuries, leaving her dependent on her daughter for household chores. Tracyraquel later claimed that while her mother never physically harmed her, she was complicit in Jan Sandlin’s abuse. Tracy alleged that Kathie witnessed the mistreatment but did nothing to intervene. She also claimed that after discovering Tracy had harmed herself, Kathie placed her in an institution.

During Jan Sandlin’s 1998 trial, Kathie testified that she had believed his version of events and never suspected foul play in Matthew’s death. She was not charged and has maintained a low profile since. Despite Tracyraquel’s pursuit of justice, Kathie Almon has not publicly acknowledged any wrongdoing and remains estranged from her daughter.

For more details, Burden of Guilt is available to watch on Paramount+.

