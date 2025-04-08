Where is Keron Williams now? Details about the Spy High subject, explored

The case of Keron Williams and the highly publicized lawsuit he was a part of against Lower Merion School District, is the subject of Spy High, the new docuseries on Prime Video.
The series will delve into the details of the controversial 2010 incident, involving the Lower Merion School District. It was discovered that the school had been remotely tracking and monitoring their student's activities by using school-issued laptops without their permission.
This sparked a nationwide outrage and many students, including Keron, became a part of the lawsuit against the school. Keron is now pursuing his dream of making music as a DJ along with doing stable jobs to support his passion.
What happened with Keron Williams?
Keron Williams was a diligent student at the predominantly white school, Lower Merion School District. He focused on his studies and enjoyed football. However, Keron was once summoned to his school office in December 2009 and had his jacket searched after being told that a student had reported losing a bracelet and said that they saw an African American student take it.
Keron was deeply unsettled by this behavior from the school and later opened up about how he felt he had been racially profiled. This incident soon led to another one in July 2010 when he received a notice from the school which said that a lawsuit was filed by another student, Blake Robbins, alleging that his privacy had been violated through tracking software installed by the school in their school-issued Macbooks.
It was revealed that 729 webcam photos and screenshots had been taken of Keron without consent. The photos were taken from his laptop following the December 2009 incident after the school accused him of theft and they stopped in February 2010 following Blake's lawsuit. Keron Williams and his family went on to file a third, separate lawsuit against the school district. This whole incident left him disturbed and shaken, impacting his studies and passion.
Where is Keron now?
Keron Williams completed high school and enrolled at Immaculata University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. At that time, he took up working as a cashier at CVS Caremark Corporation.
In 2014, he went on to attend Delaware County Community College in Pennsylvania but soon stepped away from traditional academics to follow the calling of his heart.
Keron took up work as a server at a restaurant called From The Boot and also pursued the position of a Lifeguard and Swim Instructor with Lower Merion Parks and Recreation. In August 2017, Keron landed a more stable job as an Assistant Operator with the Township of Lower Merion.
However, Keron's true passion is music and over the years, he has been carving out a name for himself as a DJ while also pursuing these jobs which brought him the stability to pursue his dreams. He is a resident DJ at Chasers Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he is very popular among the regular crowd. Keron Williams also takes bookings at bars, private events, and weddings. He also DJed at his mother’s wedding in January 2024.
Keron Williams is represented by Allan Richman PR Agency and they handle all his professional engagements. He continues to balance his steady job with his passion for music.
Watch Spy High to know more about Blake Robbins's lawsuit and Keron William's involvement in the case against Lower Merion School District.