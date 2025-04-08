How to watch Spy High? All streaming options explored

In Spy High, a new docuseries currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, viewers are taken inside a controversial case that began in 2010 when Blake Robbins, a 15-year-old student, claimed that his high school had been covertly using webcams on school-issued laptops to monitor students in their homes.

The three-part series revisits the Robbins family’s lawsuit against the Lower Merion School District in Pennsylvania, which admitted to capturing over 56,000 images through webcam surveillance software originally intended for tracking lost devices, according to a WHYY report dated February 24, 2010.

Directed by Jody McVeigh-Schultz and produced by Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, Spy High delves into both the personal toll on Robbins and the broader legal and ethical concerns surrounding digital privacy in schools. According to a CBS News report dated October 21, 2010, the family later settled the case for $610,000 after the FBI dropped its investigation.

The series also highlights the case of Keron Williams, another student whose laptop was monitored following a separate incident.

Where to watch Spy High?

As previously noted, Spy High debuted on April 8, 2025, and is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. To stream the series, an active Amazon Prime subscription is required.

In India, Prime membership costs ₹179 per month or ₹1,499 per year. New subscribers can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial to watch Spy High and other titles. Prime pricing varies around the world; monthly rates include $14.99 in the U.S., £8.99 in the U.K., and SGD 2.99 in Singapore.

Due to regional pricing strategies, countries like Egypt (EGP 29) and Turkey (TRY 39) offer significantly lower rates. Spy High can be streamed via web browsers, mobile apps, smart TVs, and other compatible devices. However, availability may differ by region, so viewers should check the Prime Video interface to confirm that the series is accessible in their country.

What is Spy High all about?

The official synopsis for the series on Prime reads:

"When teenager Blake Robbins files a lawsuit claiming his school is spying on him, it sparks a wild scandal with alarming digital privacy implications."

The case began when Blake Robbins, then 15 years old, was called into his school’s office and confronted with allegations of drug dealing. The evidence was a photo taken by the webcam of a school-issued laptop, showing him inside his bedroom.

According to a CBS News report dated October 21, 2010, the image was captured without his knowledge, using remote software that had originally been installed to track stolen devices. Over four episodes, the series features interviews with Robbins, his family, legal experts, and fellow students.

The first episode, Caught in the Act, sets the tone with Robbins’ confrontation, while later episodes reveal that more than 56,000 webcam images were collected from student devices.

The docuseries also introduces students like Keron Williams and Jalil Hassan, whose images were similarly captured, raising concerns about racial profiling and systemic bias. As reported by People.com on March 24, 2025, director McVeigh-Schultz stated,

“It’s about what we prioritize and value, as our schools mold and shape young people into fully formed adults”

Although the FBI eventually closed its investigation, the school district paid a settlement of $610,000, with $175,000 placed in trust for Robbins. The final episode, Canary in the Coal Mine, examines the lawsuit’s long-term effects and the continued use of monitoring software in schools today.

