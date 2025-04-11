Where is Manuel Marin now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC 

Manuel Marin, the co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets, is currently serving a life sentence at Dade Correctional Institution in Homestead, Florida. His conviction stems from the 2011 killing of Camilo Salazar, a Miami businessman who was allegedly involved in an affair with Marin’s then-wife, Jenny Marin.

According to an NBC Miami report dated May 22, 2023, Marin was found guilty of kidnapping, manslaughter, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He received the maximum sentences allowed under Florida law and is currently held at the Dade Correctional Institution in Homestead, Florida.

The Dateline episode The End of the Affair examines how Manuel Marin planned a murder-for-hire scheme. He collaborated with ex-MMA fighters Alexis Vila Perdomo, Ariel Gandulla, and Roberto Isaac.

According to Court TV on May 22, 2023, prosecutors said Salazar was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered in a secluded Everglades location.

After the murder, Marin left the U.S. and was captured in Spain in 2018. He was extradited to the U.S. after authorities built a case using phone records, testimony, and forensic evidence.

The victim was romantically involved with Jenny Marin, who was married to Presidente Supermarkets co-founder Manuel Marin at the time

At the centre of Dateline’s The End of the Affair is the fatal fallout of an extramarital relationship between Camilo Salazar and Jenny Marin, the wife of Miami businessman Manuel Marin. Following a years-long investigation and trial, Manuel Marin was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the brutal killing of Salazar.

On June 1, 2011, Camilo Salazar disappeared after dropping off his newborn daughter at his wife Daisy Holcombe’s office. According to a Local10.com report dated May 22, 2023, Salazar’s Chevrolet TrailBlazer was later found parked with the windows rolled down and keys inside.

The following day, his remains were discovered near the Florida Everglades. He had been tied up, assaulted, partially set on fire, and his throat had been cut. Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Dr. Emma Lew testified during the trial that Salazar suffered blunt force trauma, extensive burns, and fatal injuries inflicted while he was still alive.

Investigators learned that Salazar had allegedly been romantically involved with Jenny Marin, which led authorities to her husband, Manuel Marin. Prosecutors argued that Manuel, enraged over the alleged affair, collaborated with three men, former MMA fighters Alexis Vila Perdomo and Ariel Gandulla, and associate Roberto Isaac to carry out a murder-for-hire plot.

As stated in Court TV’s May 22, 2023, report, Marin was accused of being

“The boss calling the shots.”

A Murder orchestrated through a web of contacts

The three men allegedly abducted Salazar and took him to a secluded area where Marin was waiting. Ariel Gandulla, who testified as part of a plea deal, claimed he stayed in the car while the others assaulted Salazar.

According to an NBC Miami report dated August 8, 2024, Gandulla told investigators they met Marin at an industrial location before transferring Salazar to his vehicle.

Prosecutors presented phone record evidence indicating frequent communication among the suspects on the day of the murder, linking Marin’s presence to the crime scene.

Roberto Isaac was sentenced to life after being convicted of second-degree murder. Vila Perdomo received a 15-year sentence for conspiracy, and Gandulla served 36 months after agreeing to testify.

As per NBC Miami, May 22, 2023, during sentencing, Judge Miguel M. De La O told Marin:

“Although you are not convicted of murdering Camilo Salazar you are convicted of setting in motion the events which resulted in his death and of killing him and that too is part of your character.”

Manuel Marin fled the country shortly after the crime and remained a fugitive until August 2018, when he surrendered at the Spanish Embassy. He was brought back to Florida through extradition later that same year.

During his 2023 trial, Marin did not testify and presented no witnesses in his defence. His legal team argued that while he was upset over the alleged affair, he did not intend for Salazar to be killed.

Where is Manuel Marin now?

Following his conviction on March 30, 2023, Manuel Marin received three sentences: life in prison for kidnapping, 30 years for manslaughter with a weapon, and 15 years for conspiracy to commit kidnapping or aggravated battery.

As reported by NBC Miami on May 22, 2023, at sentencing, Salazar’s ex-wife Daisy Holcombe stated:

“We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye, we didn't get a minute, we didn't a hug, we didn’t get to tell him he was loved and that he would be missed.”

The case, featured on Dateline’s The End of the Affair, continues to gain attention for its complex mix of personal betrayal, coordinated violence, and a years-long manhunt. According to the Miami Herald reports, dated October 28, 2019. Prosecutor Justin Funck, in closing arguments, stated:

“This case is about a man who discovered his wife was cheating on him, hunted his wife’s lover and killed him in the most vicious way possible.”

Manuel Marin’s case stands as a cautionary example of how personal grievances can escalate into fatal consequences when acted upon through violent conspiracy.

