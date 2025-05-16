Where is Moe Gibbs now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

Moe Gibbs, a former corrections officer, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck. His estimated release date is listed as January 1, 2100, according to North Dakota Department of Corrections records.

Gibbs was convicted of the 2006 murder of 22-year-old Valley City State University student Mindy Morgenstern, whose body was found in her off-campus apartment with a belt around her neck and a knife lodged in her throat. DNA collected from under Morgenstern’s fingernails was linked to Gibbs and an earlier unsolved s*xual assault in Fargo.

Initially presenting himself as a helpful neighbor, Gibbs had claimed he was home with his pregnant wife during the time of the murder. However, further investigation revealed a history of violent crimes and misconduct.

He later pleaded guilty to multiple s*xual assault charges, including offenses against inmates at Barnes County Jail. The upcoming Dateline episode Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?, airing May 16, 2025, at 9/8c, revisits this case and its legal aftermath.

Before 2005, Moe Gibbs used the name Glen Dale Morgan Jr., but still passed a background check to work as a corrections officer

Before legally changing his name to Moe Gibbs, the man convicted of killing Mindy Morgenstern was known as Glen Dale Morgan Jr. Despite his criminal past, including a conviction for attempted premeditated murder in military court and five years served at Fort Leavenworth from 1994 to 1998. Gibbs still passed a background check and secured a job as a corrections officer at the Barnes County Jail.

According to The Oxygen report dated March 4, 2002, Sgt. Dave Swenson of the Valley City Police Department stated,

"We found out that he was involved in a drive-by shooting and he had served five years in prison"

Gibbs’ Navy record listed service from 1990 to 1999. This revelation shocked local authorities, who had previously seen him as part of the law enforcement community.

Investigators link Moe Gibbs to Mindy Morgenstern’s murder

The investigation into Mindy Morgenstern’s death on September 13, 2006, initially yielded few leads. Mindy Morgenstern was found in her Valley City apartment with a belt around her neck and a broken knife lodged in her throat, though there were no signs of forced entry. Police canvassed neighbors and collected DNA samples in hopes of narrowing down suspects.

The break came when DNA found under Morgenstern’s fingernails matched Moe Gibbs. As reported by Oxygen on March 4, 2022, that same DNA had previously been collected in connection with an unsolved 2004 r*pe case in Fargo.

Gibbs, who lived in the same building as Mindy, became the central figure in the case. During questioning, he claimed to have helped her carry laundry and suggested that was how his DNA ended up at the scene.

As the case unfolded, more disturbing claims came to light. Several women stepped forward and said Moe Gibbs had assaulted them while he was working at the jail. Investigators dug deeper, and the charges piled up.

He was hit with six counts of s*xual assault, along with one for a 2004 r*pe and another for first-degree murder. His first trial took place in July 2007 and ended with a hung jury. A few months later, a second trial followed, and this time the verdict was clear. On November 20, 2007, Gibbs was found guilty.

Where is Moe Gibbs now?

Moe Maurice Gibbs is currently locked up at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck, where he's serving a life sentence without parole. Born on August 10, 1972, his official release date is marked far off in the future, January 1, 2100.

On May 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET, Dateline will revisit the story in an episode titled Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern? and the broadcast will feature interviews with Mindy's parents as well as the investigators and legal professionals who played a role in holding Moe Gibbs accountable.

