Where are Monica Sementilli, Robert L. Baker and Christopher Austin now? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

Monica Sementilli, once the spouse of celebrated hair educator Fabio Sementilli, is now an inmate, serving life without parole, for orchestrating his 2017 backyard stabbing. On 48 Hours tonight, airing Saturday, July 5, 2025, 10 pm ET/PT, correspondent Michelle Miller revisits where the conspirators ended up.

Viewers will learn that Monica Sementilli remains in the Los Angeles County jail system awaiting transfer to a California women’s prison. Her lover-turned-accomplice, Robert L. Baker, is already in state custody serving life without parole, and Christopher Austin, the third participant, is beginning a 15-to-life sentence at a state facility after cooperating with prosecutors.

The broadcast examines how a love affair, a $1.6 million insurance policy, and digital breadcrumbs tied the trio together. Monica’s planned appeal, Baker’s prison admissions, and Austin’s role as a key witness will all feature, giving fresh context to a case defined by greed and betrayal.

Where Monica Sementilli, Robert L. Baker, and Christopher Austin are now

Monica Sementilli - An LA jury found her guilty of murder and conspiracy on April 11, 2025. Judge Ronald S. Coen sentenced her to life without the possibility of parole on June 23, 2025.

She remains housed in the county’s women’s detention complex while the California Department of Corrections processes her transfer. Her legal team has filed a notice of appeal as per the ABC 7 report dated June 24, 2025

Robert L. Baker - The 63-year-old racquetball coach pleaded no contest in July 2023. He is serving life without parole in a California state prison. CDCR records list him as a non-eligible lifer with no future parole date.

Christopher Austin - After pleading no contest to second-degree murder, Austin received 15 years to life on May 7, 2025. State corrections officials confirmed his admission to a medium-security facility last month.

How did the case reach those sentences?

As per the ABC7 report dated June 24, 2025, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman called the plot:

“Completely senseless murder driven by the defendant's greed and her lust.”

As per the Los Angeles Times report dated March 16, 2025. Baker testified:

“I murdered him because I wanted her.”

As per the ABC7 report, Judge Ronald S. Coen concluded,

“Defendant was the prime mover in this execution of a human being and consequently I am utilizing my discretion to impose the more serious of the sentences.”

Evidence cited at trial included unlocked doors, a disabled home-security DVR, and cell-site records placing Baker at the house minutes before the attack.

Austin stated that Baker confessed that Monica wanted her husband killed. Prosecutors argued those admissions, plus life-insurance paperwork naming Monica as beneficiary, proved conspiracy.

What to expect on 48 Hours tonight

The encore, The Monica Sementilli Affair, weaves 2025 sentencing footage with previously sealed jail calls in which Monica Sementilli and Robert L. Baker discuss appeal strategies. Producers also secured new interviews with Austin, who describes prison orientation and remorse for helping stage the fatal robbery scene.

US viewers can stream the episode live on Paramount+ immediately after its CBS broadcast. Subsequent appeal filings, potential restitution hearings over the $1.6 million policy, and any CDCR placement updates for Monica Sementilli will likely appear in future court dockets, details 48 Hours pledges to monitor.

Monica Sementilli’s name remains synonymous with betrayal. Tonight’s update shows where that betrayal has left her and her two co-conspirators in 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.

