Where is Muriel Henriquez now? All about Rex Heuermann's coworker from Gone Girls on Netflix

Muriel Henriquez, a former co-worker of Rex Heuerman, shared the truth about the Gilgo Beach Killer in the Netflix documentary Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.

Ad

Rex Heuerman was accused of Gilgo serial killings that occurred between 1993 and 2011, in which the bodies of several people were found in the Gilgo Beach area of New York, near Ocean Parkway.

In the docu-series, Henriquez talked about her experiences with Heuerman and fielded questions on whether she noticed anything suspicious in his behavior.

According to Moviedelic, Muriel lives in Staten Island, New York, and remains active socially. She has participated in several charity campaigns, helping raise funds for the National MS Society, Diamonds in the Ruff Canine Rescue, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ad

Trending

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer premiered on Netflix on March 31, 2025.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer: All about Muriel Henriquez

Ad

Muriel Henriquez, originally from Haiti, came to the US in search of a better career and new opportunities. She earned a Bachelor's degree in architectural technology from the New York Institute of Technology. She has also actively voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

During her career, she worked for a company called RH Consultants & Associates, owned by Rex Heuermann. It was there that she first met him.

In the three-part docu-series, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, Muriel recalled her experiences with Heuerman, saying that she never saw anything dangerous or worrisome in him. She described him as a nerd. According to her, Heuerman mostly talked about himself and was pompous.

Ad

As per Moviedelic, Muriel shared an incident in which a coworker went to Heuerman's Massapequa Park, New York home to take measurements for a project. The coworker found it weird when Heuerman wouldn't allow her to go into the basement.

As mentioned in the Moviedelic, she recalled a scary incident from her past when she was about to turn 40 and planned a cruise trip. When Heuerman asked her about her trip, Muriel joked that she would be in the middle of the ocean where Rex Heuermann would not be able to find her. Rex replied that he could find her anywhere, thereby unsettling her.

Ad

In the summer of 2007, Heuerman gifted Muriel a sweater that his wife, Åsa Ellerup, had brought from Iceland. In July 2003, Heuerman was arrested, and over 300 guns were recovered from his home. After the arrest, Muriel Henriquez said she no longer wore the sweater.

Muriel's Love for Travel and Spiritual Journey

Muriel Henriquez (Image via facebook/@murielhenriquez)

Muriel reportedly does not like to live a very public life, but loves traveling, especially to the sea and beaches. She has traveled through deserts and mountains, experiencing the beauty of different places up close.

Ad

In August 2024, she embraced her spiritual journey by visiting the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in New Delhi, India. In 2022, her trip to Mexico also remains a cherished memory.

Muriel Henriquez’s participation in Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer sheds light on her unsettling experiences with Rex Heuermann. While she didn’t initially see any warning signs, the shocking events following his arrest have reshaped her view, adding a chilling layer to her experiences with him.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is available for streaming only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback