Where was Netflix's Bullet Train Explosion filmed? All shooting locations explored

Bullet Train Explosion, a Japanese action thriller directed by Shinji Higuchi, takes the audience on a high-speed adventure aboard a bullet train under the threat of a deadly bomb.

The film, a sequel to the 1975 classic The Bullet Train, sees the Hayabusa 60 Shinkansen speeding through Japan’s landscapes, while railway authorities race against time to ensure the safety of passengers.

Anonymous terrorists hijack the Hayabusa 60, a bullet train running from Aomori to Tokyo, which drives the narrative. Threatening to set off a bomb if the train slows under 100 km/h, the terrorists demand a ransom.

All the while trying to find the bombers' identities and motivations, the people on board the train have to negotiate their anxieties and the rising stakes as the train travels dangerously.

Bullet Train Explosion was filmed in Tokyo, Japan, using real-world railway systems and specially built sets to create a suspenseful plot. The East Japan Railway Company allowed the production crew to film on real trains, adding realism to the film.

Filming locations for Bullet Train Explosion

Tokyo, Japan: The heart of the action

Bullet Train Explosion was filmed extensively in Tokyo, where the production team had the opportunity to use real railway stations, depots, and facilities. Principal shooting began in September 2024 and concluded in November of the same year.

Tokyo needed a mix of real-world train environments and custom-built sets, making location choice crucial. Real train stations and control rooms gave the film a realistic feel that matched the high-stakes plot.

The collaboration with the East Japan Railway Company was instrumental, as it granted the crew access to various Shinkansen stations and the ability to film on operational trains.

This allowed the filmmakers to capture the rush and chaos of the unfolding drama while staying true to the technical aspects of Japan's rail systems. In addition to these real-world locations, miniatures and post-production visual effects enhanced the action sequences, adding another layer of intensity.

Bullet train interiors: Crafted with attention to detail

Inside the bullet train, Bullet Train Explosion excels in authenticity. The production team constructed two full-sized bullet train cars to film interior shots. These replica Shinkansen train cars were made with authentic materials and replicated the seating, safety signs, and other features.

The filmmakers also utilized a large-scale model of a bullet train to shoot the more dramatic train explosion sequences. The model is built at a 1/6 scale, which is larger than the typical 1/20 scale. The larger model lets more room to catch the explosion and speed, making the shots seem more intense and grounded.

Using real Shinkansen for key action shots

The filmmakers were fortunate enough to secure the use of a real Shinkansen for certain action scenes, including filming the train in motion. They filmed a total of seven runs back and forth between Tokyo and Aomori.

This inclusion of a real operational train added an unmatched sense of authenticity to the film. For some of the more high-speed scenes, the production team used the ALFA-X, a real-world experimental Shinkansen model. This model, primarily used for testing purposes, provided a futuristic aesthetic to the film's more intense sequences.

Plot of Bullet Train Explosion

A still from Bullet Train Explosion (Image via Netflix)

The movie investigates railway officials' and government authorities' attempts to stop the bomb from detonating. A tense race against time starts as the passengers realise the crisis, and several people try to outsmart the bombers.

Bullet Train Explosion is now available to stream on Netflix.

