Where was Netflix's Toxic Town filmed? All filming locations explored

Toxic Town is a Netflix series based on the true story of the Corby Poisoning, which aired on February 27, 2025. This four-part drama delves into the lives of mothers who fought for justice after their children were born with birth defects linked to toxic waste mishandling in their town.

Netflix released all four episodes of the miniseries, directed by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, The Swimmers). Based on real events in Corby, Northamptonshire, it follows mothers who sued the council after hazardous waste caused birth defects, exposing a major environmental scandal.

Filming locations for the series span across several key areas in the UK. While the story is based in Corby, much of the shooting took place in various regions like Bolton, Stockport, and Liverpool, which doubled for the small industrial town.

Filming locations of Toxic Town

Breightmet, Bolton

One of the most significant filming locations for Toxic Town was the district of Breightmet in Bolton, located in Greater Manchester. The Breightmet estate and its local pub, the Mosley Arms, were transformed to reflect the gritty atmosphere of Corby.

The Mosley Arms changed their name to Rockingham Arms, adding authenticity to the way the show portrayed a local hangout. Here, the production also filmed several sequences including those involving Robert Carlyle and Jodie Whittaker.

Liverpool

The city of Liverpool, particularly its Georgian Quarter, played an essential role in the filming of Toxic Town. Falkner Square Gardens, Huskisson Street, and Bedford Street were used for key scenes, giving the series a historical and urban feel.

To recreate the Corby case's tense legal battles, the show's courtroom scenes were set in a converted council building in Liverpool's city center.

Stockport and Manchester city centre

In addition to Bolton and Liverpool, Stockport and Manchester city center also featured prominently in Toxic Town. These urban settings helped replicate the industrial backdrop of Corby.

In some scenes, the production crew used Manchester's bustling streets and architecture to recreate the 1980s and 1990s. Stockport's locations helped portray the drama's working-class communities.

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Rural scenes in Toxic Town were filmed in the town of Holmfirth, located in West Yorkshire. The team selected this site because of its picturesque countryside, which offered the backdrop for showing the peaceful, close-knit villages impacted by the toxic garbage crisis.

Plot of Toxic Town

Toxic Town is set against the backdrop of an environmental scandal in the UK. The series follows the real-life story of mothers in Corby whose children were born with severe birth defects linked to the mishandling of toxic waste by the local authorities.

The families' discovery that the garbage had been improperly disposed of close to the town resulted in extensive pollution started the legal struggle for justice. Led by Jodie Whittaker and Aimee Lou Wood, these mothers challenge the authorities in a quest for responsibility.

The show follows their group fight against a company that disregarded their worries and downplayed the health hazards related to their activities. The mothers fight for truth and recognition throughout the program, finally bringing the matter before the courts.

The show looks at issues of environmental responsibility, and the extent regular people must go to to hold strong entities responsible for their deeds.

