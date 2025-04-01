Where are Rex Heuermann’s kids now? Details about Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer subject, explored

Rex Heuermann was arrested in 2023 as the prime suspect in the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings and subsequently, the murder of seven other women. His case is explored in the recently released Netflix three-part docuseries Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all seven charges and is being held at the Riverhead Correctional Facility in Suffolk County without any possibility of bail as investigations are still ongoing.

According to a People report dated March 31, 2025, the alleged serial killer got divorced from his wife, Asa Ellerup, after 27 years of marriage. The couple lived together in the Long Island area with their daughter Victoria and Ellerup's son from a previous relationship, Christopher. Ellerup and her children now live in their Massapequa Park home, but they will soon be moving to South Carolina, where they have another property.

All about Rex Heuermann's children

Rex Heuermann and Asa Ellerup have a daughter together named Victoria and are also co-parents to Ellerup’s son, Christopher. Victoria used to work at her father's business in Manhattan, which was shut down after his arrest.

A New York Times report from November 2024 quoted their lawyer, Vess Mitev, that Victoria reportedly has been facing trouble finding another job owing to her father's arrest in association with the Gilgo Beach murder case.

The lawyer also claimed that Christopher has been facing a similar ordeal and gets catcalled and heckled whenever he goes out into the neighborhood. Their mother, Asa Ellerup, spoke out about the distress she and her children are facing with the constant media attention.

Where are Rex Heuermann's children now?

In March 2025, Rex Heuermann and Ellerup finally reached a settlement in their divorce. Ellerup filed for divorce in July 2023 after Heuermann was arrested. However, in 2024, her lawyer, Bob Macedonio, shared a statement from Ellerup, where she said that she had given her ex-husband the benefit of the doubt. She reportedly visits him in jail and attended his court hearings.

According to People, Ellerup and her children live in the Massapequa Park home, which they shared with Heuermann. Initially, the family had planned to wait until after the trial to decide what to do with the house, but now Ellerup has changed her mind.

She and her children would be moving to South Carolina, where a property had been purchased by the family years ago as a retirement home. According to her lawyers, Ellerup would put their current house for sale once her divorce is finalized.

What did Rex Heuermann do?

In May 2010, a young escort named Shannan Gilbert vanished without a trace in the Oak Beach area of Long Island after calling 911 to inform them that she was being chased. The search for Gilbert led to the harrowing discovery of four other victims, who became known as the Gilgo Beach Four.

A year later, in March 2011, eight more bodies were discovered along the beach in Long Island. All the victims were young women, and it became clear that this was a serial killer case.

Although investigations continued, it was only years later, in July 2023, that the 61-year-old architect and father of two, Rex Heuermann, was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to these murders. Heuermann remains incarcerated in the Suffolk County Jail awaiting trial. He maintains his innocence.

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, a new three-episode documentary series on Netflix that premiered on March 31, 2025, delves into the years-long investigation that went behind this case, which finally led to the 2023 arrest of the Long Island Killer.

Catch Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer for more about Heuermann and the crimes he is being accused of.

