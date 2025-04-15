Where is Robert Marks now? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20 is all set to delve into the murder of Lyntell Washington at the hands of her lover, Robert Marks, who was already married and was reportedly also having another affair at the time. This case remains one of the most shocking instances of romance turned ugly in the history of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The case will be covered in detail in Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20 season 2 episode 4, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 10.01 PM EST. The logline for the episode reads:

"When a passerby finds a 3-year-old girl with blood on her feet wandering alone in a parking lot, authorities embark on a multiday search for her missing mother: Lyntell Washington, a beloved Baton Rouge educator who was voted Teacher of the Year. When law enforcement finds the pregnant teacher shot in the head, they are also given a cryptic clue from her toddler. As investigators dig deeper, they learn Lyntell had a secret affair with a co-worker — a man whose own secrets and carefully constructed alibi raise even more disturbing questions."

Thanks to Lyntell Washington's 3-year-old daughter, authorities were able to identify and ultimately punish Robert Marks, who had brutally killed his lover, allegedly because she was pregnant with his child and would have revealed their affair to his wife. He remains incarcerated for the crime today.

What did Robert Marks do?

In June 2016, a passerby noticed a 3-year-old child abandoned in a parking lot in Louisiana. When good Samaritan Leslie Parms found the girl, she claimed that she was left there by Mr. Robbie. Soon, authorities were called to the scene, and they confirmed that she was Lyntell Washington's daughter. Lyntell was assumed missing.

But her 3-year-old daughter had already described that her mother was asleep by the lake, she heard a loud bang, and Mr. Robbie had hurt her mother. About a week later, Lyntell Washington's body was found in a ditch in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Her remains indicated that she was shot in the head, indicating that Lyntell's daughter had possibly witnessed her mother's death.

On investigation, the police realized that Mr. Robbie was Robert Marks, the assistant principal at Brookstown Middle Magnet Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Lyntell also worked. Other friends of Washington revealed that she was having an affair with Mark, who had told her that he was getting divorced from his wife.

He had also gotten Lyntell pregnant. Shortly before her death, Lyntell found out that Robert Marks was not getting a divorce, instead, he was taking a cruise with his wife. Furious with this revelation, she sent text messages to Marks demanding that he tell the truth to his wife.

When Marks was questioned, he admitted to the affair and claimed that he did meet Lyntell the night before she went missing. Investigators soon discovered that Robert Marks was having an affair with yet another woman, Tramica Jackson, who later confirmed that he asked her to pick him up on the night of the murder from around the parking lot where the kid was abandoned.

This led to Marks' arrest.

Where is Robert Marks now?

While his defense argued that almost all the pieces of major evidence were circumstantial, it did not take the jury long to find him guilty of the murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Lyntell Washington.

He continues to remain incarcerated at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, West Feliciana Parish, as per reports.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail. Stay tuned for more updates.

