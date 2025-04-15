What happened to Lyntell Washington's daughter? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

In June 2016, Lyntell Washington’s case drew statewide attention after her 3-year-old daughter was discovered alone in a Baton Rouge parking lot, barefoot and with blood on her feet.

According to ABC News on April 15, 2025, the young girl referred to “Mr. Robbie” when speaking about the person who harmed her mother, later revealed to be Robert Marks, a married school administrator. Lyntell Washington, 40, was a teacher at the same school and seven months pregnant with Marks’ child when she disappeared.

The young child’s statements became pivotal in guiding law enforcement. In a recorded forensic interview cited by the WAFB report dated December 14, 2021, Lyntell Washington’s daughter recalled hearing a “boom” and said her “mommy’s asleep by a lake.”

Seven days later, Washington’s body was found in a state of decomposition inside an irrigation ditch, with evidence showing she had been shot in the head. Lyntell Washington’s daughter lives in Louisiana with her father, Darren Glasper as per The Cinemaholic, October 7, 2022.

In June 2016, Lyntell Washington’s case gained attention when her 3-year-old daughter was found by passerby Leslie Parms, walking barefoot with blood on her feet beside a blood-smeared vehicle in a Baton Rouge parking lot. Parms immediately contacted 911, prompting the start of the investigation.

As reported by ABC News on April 15, 2025, the child identified “Mr. Robbie” as the person responsible. Authorities later verified that “Mr. Robbie” was the name Lyntell Washington’s daughter used for Robert Marks, an assistant principal at the same school where Washington was employed.

At the time, Lyntell Washington, 40, was seven months pregnant and involved in a secret relationship with Marks, who was married. According to a WAFB report dated December 14, 2021, Washington had recently discovered that Marks was not getting a divorce as he had claimed but was instead vacationing with his wife.

Furious, she texted Marks demanding answers about his intentions regarding her and the unborn child. They arranged to meet the night before she went missing.

“Mr. Robbie put the blood in my car,”- Lyntell Washington’s daughter uttered

Following her disappearance, Lyntell Washington’s daughter provided key information that guided the investigation. According to an ABC News report dated October 7, 2022, she was interviewed by a child forensic expert and said,

“Mr. Robbie put the blood in my car. I heard a bang. My mama started shaking. My mama’s asleep by a lake”

This statement aligned with the autopsy report, which later confirmed that Washington died from a gunshot wound to the head. Approximately a week later, her body was located in a ditch close to a sugar cane field.

Authorities used cell phone data to place both Marks and Washington’s phones in the same area the night of the murder. According to police records cited in WAFB’s 2021 report, the phones were detected in the Ramah area around 9:45 p.m. and remained there for approximately 15 minutes before returning to Baton Rouge.

In court, prosecutors presented the recorded interview of the child to the jury. Chuck Smith, an investigator from the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, told 20/20,

“You hear the little girl in her own voice saying, ‘Mr. Robbie put the blood in my car. I heard a bang. My mama started shaking. My mama’s asleep by a lake.’”

Trial, conviction, and aftermath

Robert Marks was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, aggravated kidnapping, and related offenses. Washington’s daughter took the witness stand during the 2021 court proceedings. She was asked to confirm a photo of her mother and identify herself in the interview footage.

Marks’ defense team questioned the lack of physical evidence, such as the murder weapon, and labelled the case as circumstantial. However, the jury found the child’s testimony credible and consistent with other evidence.

According to ABC News, the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before returning a guilty verdict. Marks received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Lyntell Washington’s daughter now lives in Louisiana under the care of her father, Darren Glasper. Speaking to 20/20, Glasper mentioned,

“Sometimes she’d say, ‘I miss mommy. I wish mommy was here.’... I said, ‘I do too, but mommy’s in heaven with the angels now.’”

As per ABC News, on October 7, 2022, he added,

“I see that she’s smart, educated. She’s focused when she puts her mind to stuff.”

The episode of 20/20 titled Barefoot Witness, airing as part of the Bad Romance series on April 15, 2025, revisits this case, focusing on how Lyntell Washington’s daughter helped lead investigators to the truth.

