Where are Sante Kimes and Kenny Kimes now? Details explored ahead of  Dateline on NBC  

Season 33 episode 13 Dateline on NBC will replay the crimes committed by mother and son duo Sante Kimes and Kenny Kimes.

Sante Kimes and Kenny Kimes often dubbed the “Mommy and Clyde” duo committed an extensive list of crimes across the US in the 90's. The assassins were finally captured in the late 90s by the New York Police Department.

Sante and Kenny killed an 82-year-old New York socialite named Irene Silverman, who had led a fortunate life. Irene Silverman's murder will be replayed in the upcoming Dateline episode titled The Devil Wore White, which airs on January 31 at 9 pm ET. The logline for the same reads as:

"Sante Kimes and her son Kenny are arrested for murder, an investigation reveals decades of crime."

Kenny Kimes was sentenced to life in jail with no chance of parole in 2004 and is incarnated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Meanwhile, his mother Sante Kimes, was sentenced to 120 years in prison. She died at the age of 79 while in custody.

The disappearance of Irene Silverman

Irene Silverman lived a luxurious life in her Upper East Side, Manhattan apartment. As per OTC, Silverman often crossed paths with A-list politicians and actors. Following her husband's death, she began leasing converted flats from her home to high-profile clients such as actor Daniel Day-Lewis and singer Chaka Khan.

Irene was reported missing on July 5, 1998, by property manager Jeff Feig after her housekeeping crew said she suddenly vanished from the house with no trace along with her passport, jewels, and $10,000 cash. Irene's mysterious disappearance quickly gained significant attention and a team consisting of multiple investigators, including New York Police Department 19th Precinct inspector-in-Charge Joe Reznick, began scrutinizing Irene's hired help.

Soon suspicions fell on one of Irene's tenants, Manny Guerrin. According to the house staff, Guerrin was an unusual man who didn’t socialize. Residents of the building even claimed to see him standing on the other side of Irene's door and watching her through the peephole.

The staff further added that while entering or leaving the building Guerrin avoided security cameras. There was another person who lived with Guerrin in his apartment, his supposed assistant, Eva.

On July 6, 1998, authorities acquired a search warrant and entered Guerrin's apartment, discovering black trash bags and discarded rolls of used duct tape. One of the staff members was able to help with a police sketch that was released by local media.

When FBI Supervisory Special Agent Emilio Blasse saw the local reports, he promptly contacted the NYPD. They had apprehended two people in possession of documents such as tax reports, healthcare information, and Irene Silverman's property deed.

Sante Kimes and Kenny Kimes were initially arrested in Utah

As per OTC, Sante Kimes, 63, and her son, Kenny Kimes, 23, were arrested in connection with a separate case. They had been arrested for an arson and insurance fraud case in Utah. Kenny was found with Irene Silverman's ID and American Express card, and Sante had $10,000 cash, the same amount missing from Irene's bedroom. It was then evident to investigators that Kenny was posing as Guerrin and Sante as Eva.

A 9mm handgun, a stun gun box, disposable gloves, $22,000 cash, syringes, a huge duffel bag, and a mason jar containing Rohypnol were discovered, along with the deed to Irene's home, which had appeared fabricated.

A tape was discovered in Sante and Kenny's Lincoln town vehicle, and it contained a recording of a conversation between Sante and Irene Silverman where Sante purported to be a representative of the Circus Circus hotel in Las Vegas, claiming Irene had won a holiday. To claim her award, Irene was asked to provide her social security number.

Sante Kimes and Kenny Kimes were charged with 84 criminal offenses

As per OTC, Sante and Kenny Kimes were charged with 84 criminal offenses, including second-degree murder on December 16, 1998.

In 2000, Sante was sentenced to 120 years in prison and died at the age of 79 while serving time. On the other hand, Kenny was sentenced to 125 years before being tried in California for the murder of David Kazdin. He struck a deal with the prosecutors that would offer to waive his death sentence in exchange for his confession to Kazdin and Irene Silverman's murders.

Kenny Kimes was sentenced to life in jail with no chance of parole in 2004. He is currently incarnated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, a state prison near San Diego that also houses infamous convicted killers Suge Knight and Lyle and Erik Menendez.

To learn more about this case, watch season 33 episode 13 of Dateline on NBC.

