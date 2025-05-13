Where is Sharee Miller now? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC is all set to delve into the case of Sharee Miller, a woman convicted of plotting the murder of her husband and even causing the death of her lover in the process. This case dates back to November 1999, but remains a chilling reminder of deceit and hatred.

The case will be the subject of Bad Romance season 2 episode 7, which airs on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10 PM EST on ABC. The synopsis for the episode, as revealed in ABC News' press release, reads:

"Michigan mother of three Sharee Miller sat in the center of a complicated love triangle. She used sex, deception and the internet to pit her lover, Jerry Cassaday, a former police officer and casino worker she met in an online chatroom, against Bruce Miller, her unwitting husband. In online conversations with Jerry, Sharee faked losing multiple pregnancies at the hands of Bruce, who she falsely claimed physically abused her and had ties to the mafia. Soon after she told these lies, both men wound up dead."

Though Sharee seemingly did a great job of orchestrating the murder, things changed for her once her lover, Jerry Cassaday, committed suicide. This was shortly after Sharee dumped him. She was eventually arrested and charged with the crime. The jury ended up finding her guilty, and she was sent to prison, where she remains now.

Who is Sharee Miller, and what did she do?

In late 1998, Bruce Miller, a two-time divorcee, met Sharee Miller, who was one of his first hires in the salvage yard he had recently opened in Flint, Michigan. There was a 20-year age gap between the two, but they kickstarted a passionate romance that ended with Bruce marrying Sharee. Both of them had brought kids from their previous marriages to this one.

A few months into the marriage, Sharee Miller reportedly started talking to Jerry Cassaday in an AOL chat room. Cassaday was a lieutenant in the Kansas City police force previously, but both his career and marriage had fallen apart.

Their online conversation soon turned steamy. Sharee even went to Reno, where Cassaday worked in a casino, turning their virtual affair very real.

Then came the next phase, where Sharee started telling Cassaday that she was being abused by her husband. She even went to the length of telling him that she was pregnant with his kid and had a miscarriage because of Bruce Miller hitting her. This was likely where Cassaday decided to act and end Bruce's life.

In November 1999, Bruce Miller was found shot to death in his salvage yard. The investigation was also cleverly directed by Sharee, who nearly convinced the authorities that a former co-worker, John Hutchinson, was behind the murder.

How was Sharee Miller caught, and where is she now?

While Sharee seems to have nearly gotten away with the murder, a shocking development took place in February 2000. Cassaday killed himself and left a note telling his attorney to go to the police with a briefcase, which held the key to solving the case.

In the briefcase, Cassaday had stored every detail about the murder he had committed, and it had directly implicated Sharee Miller. She was soon arrested, and after initially denying the affair, she gave in. But she stuck to her narrative about Cassaday being obsessed with her.

Ultimately, she tried to push her story to the jury in her trial, but the jury found her guilty of 2nd-degree murder and conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and sentenced her to life without parole.

Sharee was released from prison in 2009 after a judge ruled that the suicide letter was inadmissible as evidence, but another judge upheld the conviction in 2012, sending her back to prison.

In 2016, she finally admitted to the murder. She remains incarcerated at the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in Michigan.

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance will cover this case in more detail.

