Where is Sweet Magnolias Season 4 filmed? All filming location and other production details explored

Netflix has released Sweet Magnolias Season 4 on February 6, 2025. The comedy-drama series based on the 11-part Sweet Magnolias book series by Sherryl Woods has been praised by critics and viewers for its heartfelt and wholesome portrayal of a small town.

The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as three best friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, who navigate through the thick and thin of life together in the fictional town of Serenity.

In the series, the beautiful town of Serenity is located in South California. However, in reality, the series was shot in different picturesque locations in Georgia.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 was filmed in Georgia

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 has continued the show's trend of using real-world locations to stand for the story's beautiful fictional town of Serenity. Contrary to the show, the actual locations where the series is shot are in Georgia. Below is the list of the main filming locations of the series.

Covington, Georgia

The main filming location for the series is the famous filming town of Covington, Georgia. The town has witnessed the production of over 250 films and series including Remember the Titans, Sweet Home Alabama, Doctor Sleep, The Vampire Diaries, and Dukes of Hazzard, among many others.

The Serenity Public Library is actually the Covington Woman's Club, the clocktower shown in the opening credits is part of the Newton County Courthouse, and the Corner Spa is a law office.

The popular meeting point of Maddie and friends, Sullivans & Friends, is a real restaurant. However, in the real world, it is known as The Mystic Grill, named after the fictional bar from The Vampire Diaries.

Decatur, Georgia

Around 30 miles from Covington is the town of Decatur, another major filming location for Sweet Magnolias. The 25,000-strong city is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. The town has already been used in popular projects such as The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Life of the Party, and The Blind Side.

In the series, the area's Oakhurst Presbyterian Church was utilized to dress up as Serenity's Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

McDonough, Georgia

Around 21 miles southeast of Covington is the picturesque town of McDonough, where the Serenity High School is located. However, the actual school is called Henry County Middle School. The show's production team has filmed pivotal scenes in the school's baseball field. Many shots of downtown McDonough can also be noticed in the series.

How to watch Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Here's how the platform has described its plot:

"This season, storms — both emotional and meteorological — disrupt life in Serenity, bringing Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue even closer in unexpected ways. It’ll also feature the women celebrating the holiday season — from Halloween to Christmas — with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve."

A subscription is required to watch the series. The price of a Netflix membership can vary depending on where the subscriber lives. In the US, it costs between $7.99 and $24.99 a month.

For $7.99 a month, users can watch the streaming service's library of films, television series, and documentaries in normal video quality with advertisements. With the $24.99/ month bundle, up to six devices can stream videos in Ultra HD without advertisements.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Sweet Magnolias Season 4 and other films and TV Shows on Netflix as the year unfolds.

