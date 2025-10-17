Where was The Diplomat season 3 filmed? Complete filming locations and other production details

The tensions are at an all-time high as Kate Wyler returns to handle more complications in The Diplomat season 3. What began with a tragic aircraft carrier attack in season 1 led the protagonist into a complex world of lies and dangers in the latest installment.

Ad

Keri Russell appears as the series' lead character, bringing the diplomat's striking presence back to the series. Characters like Hal, Grace Penn, Nicol Trowbridge, and more also return in season 3. Following the suit of the previous releases, the series follows tense geopolitical situations, particularly focusing on the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Connecting with the plot, The Diplomat season 3 was filmed primarily in New York and London, with some scenes also shot in various locations across the United Kingdom.

Ad

Trending

Every major filming location where The Diplomat season 3 was shot

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The Diplomat season 3 takes off from the aftermath of President Rayburn's death, bringing a wave of complications in Kate and Hal's journey. With Grace Penn taking his position, her dark secret remains known only to Kate and Hal, making matters more challenging than ever.

Ad

Season 3 has been released on Netflix on October 16, bringing the characters' journeys to a global audience. While the story follows many developments across the U.S. and U.K., filming the latest season is also done in New York, London, and several other locations to match the plot's requirements.

New York, U.S.

The Diplomat season 3 includes several scenes shot in New York. From studio sets to iconic locations, the series made use of diverse sites across the region to show the characters' developments.

Ad

Interior filming for scenes showcasing Washington, D.C., was filmed in New York City. Along with some scenes shot at the Lotus Club in Manhattan, filming also happened at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The team also filmed at the iconic Coe Hall Historic House Museum for over two months. Long Island also became a prominent backdrop, with several iconic sites from the area becoming a part of The Diplomat season 3. The Seacroft Estate on Center Island is used as Grace Penn's beach house in Amagansett. Other sites from Long Island, such as the DeSeverky Mansion, are also used as a backdrop in the series.

Ad

London, England

London became one of the prominent locations where The Diplomat season 3 was shot. Prominent sites from the city become the settings where tense moments unfold in the series.

Viewers will be able to spot St. Paul's Cathedral in the show, specifically during the scene showing the funeral gathering for MP Merritt Grove. The team also went ahead and filmed some exterior sequences at Trafalgar Square. The Old Royal Naval College, located in Greenwich, was used for several scenes in the series.

Ad

Filming was also done for the political settings at London North Studios. However, The Diplomat season 3 brings an authentic experience for viewers by showcasing the exterior of the real U.S. Embassy and some inner and outer portions of the Foreign Office, both located in London, in different scenes. Some other prominent locations featured in the series include Carlton Gardens, Parliament Square, Winfield House, Regent's Park, and more.

Other filming locations around the United Kingdom

Ad

The Diplomat season 3 includes various pivotal moments unfolding in the U.K. The team behind the show also filmed at different sites across the country. Cotswold Airport near Kemble, Gloucestershire, was used for airport-related and other scenes. Ditchley Park in Enstone and sites near Argyll, Scotland, also served as filming locations for the show. Inveraray Castle in Scotland also makes an appearance as a backdrop in one of the episodes of season 3.

Ad

About The Diplomat season 3

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The Diplomat season 3 brings answers to several pressing questions that season 2 left the viewers with. The revelations about Grace Penn's involvement in the aircraft carrier attack leave Kate and Hal in a tense situation in season 2. However, Hal's confrontation with President Rayburn brought a tragic twist to the tale in season 3.

Ad

The new season brings several challenges for Kate, with Penn becoming the President and the international tensions further escalating. Her personal life is also full of woes, with her relationship with Hal still in trouble. Season 3 brought twisting developments and more questions that puzzled the viewers.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"A skilled diplomat in a volatile marriage tries to defuse an international crisis before it spirals into war in this sharp, fast-paced political drama."

Ad

The popular series is also confirmed to return for a fourth season, taking the high-risk and high-stakes plot further through Kate's journey.

Watch The Diplomat season 3 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More