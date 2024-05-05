Where was The Tattooist of Auschwitz filmed? Shooting location explored

On May 2, 2024, a series set during the Holocaust period titled The Tattooist of Auschwitz was released on multiple platforms. It was released on Stan in Australia, Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom, and Peacock in the United States.

The plot of the series chronicles the life of Lali who was tasked with the job of tattooing identification numbers on the hands of fellow prisoners residing in the Auschwitz camp. As the story continues, Lali meets Gita, a fellow resident at the concentration camp, and the two fall in love. Their story takes off from there as the two try to maintain their relationship despite the horrific things happening around them.

To do justice to the plot of the series, the makers decided to be as authentic as possible in terms of the locations in which the series was shot. The film was entirely filmed in and around Slovakia with some of the most essential scenes being shot in Bratislava, Slovakia's capital city.

Where was The Tattooist of Auschwitz filmed?

The only location in which The Tattooist of Auschwitz was shot was Slovakia.

As mentioned previously, The Tattooist of Auschwitz was shot in Slovakia and places in and around it. Principal shooting took place in Bratislava which served as the perfect location for the historical drama. Sets were built on the fields of Bratislava and were recreated to imitate the Auschwitz concentration camps that existed during the Nazi rule. To add to the authenticity of the narrative, locales from differing lingual backgrounds were also hired as extras for the series.

What is TheTattooist of Auschwitz about?

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on a book of the same name written by Heather Morris. The book and the series recount the horrors of staying in a Jewish concentration camp through the eyes of a tattooist, Lali. The screenplay for the series has been written by Jacquelin Perske, Evan Placey, and Gabbie Asher while direction has been handled by Tali Shalom Ezer.

Several weeks before the premiere of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Sky Atlantic released a detailed synopsis for the series outlining what the audiences could expect from it. The gist read:

"The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the story of one man, Lali, a Slovakian Jew, who, in 1942, was deported to Auschwitz, the concentration camp where over a million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Shortly after arrival, Lali was made one of the Tätowierer (tattooist), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. "

It continued:

"One day, he met Gita when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. So began a courageous and unforgettable, story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki, Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive."

The synopsis further highlighted how Lali's story came into the limelight. Talking about the same it pointed out that following the incident, around 60 years later, Lali who was then in his 80s met with aspiring writer Heather Morris. It is in front of her that Lali found the courage to confront "the traumatic ghosts of his youth" and relive "his memories of falling in love in the darkest of places."

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is currently streaming on Stan, Sky Atlantic, and Peacock.